10 best buys from Centrepoint! Make the most of the White Wednesday sale during the weekend

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 6:01 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 6:11 PM

Make the most of Centrepoint's White Friday sale. To ease you into the shopping experience, here's our roundup of 10 best buys from the brand for every one.

Shirt sweaters are going to be trending this winter and what better way to up the cool quotient than flaunting this funky piece from Centrepoint, now available for only Dh76

Mean business? Then opt for this blazer from the brand for all the meetings you're going to preside over. Priced at Dh174, the textured dobby blazer with notch lapel and flap pockets is stuff of pure elegance

Co-ords are all the rage in summers, so why should your little ones not flaunt them in winters. This Snoopy Dog Applique Sweater and Pants Set, priced at Dh89, is winter chic at its best

Go cutesy with your little one's nightwear with this printed shirt and PJs, priced at Dh77

With a long weekend just a couple of weeks away, get yourself this brand new American Tourister luggage bag priced at Dh559

This six-piece jacquard comforter set is the perfect addition to your winter plans (Dh199)

Put your stylish foot forward with these stilletos from Steve Madden (Dh199)

Sleek dinner set for all the parties you'd be hosting this festive season (Dh249)

Let your eyes do all the talking with Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Cosmic Black mascara (Dh44)

ALSO READ: