Want to reserve parking at Dubai mosque? Eligibility, requirements, validity; all you need to know

Dubai can get busy, especially during peak hours. On Fridays, mosques can get packed, making parking difficult for those who are there to pray and pay their respects.

It's a good thing that imams and muezzins in the emirate can apply to reserve a parking space at mosques.

Here's how:

Required documents

Before you apply for a reservation permit, make sure your requirements are ready. You need to prepare:

A letter from the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (DIACA) or from the mosque owner or sponsor. The letter has to be addressed to the Parking Administration to request the reservation.

Mulkiya/Vehicle registration. Make sure that the vehicle is registered in your name, or one of your first or second degree relatives.

Apply through RTA website

Log in to RTA website

Select 'Apply for Reserving a Parking for a Mosque'

Click 'Apply Now'

Select 'Reserving a Parking for a Mosque'

Fill in the details and upload the required documents

Wait for application status via text message

Once the application is approved, you can check your virtual permit details through the website.

Go to Customer Happiness Centres

Submit the required documents at the centre.

Wait for application status through SMS

Once approved, you will get your parking permit card.

Reservation permit validity

The parking reservation permit is valid for one year, and renewable.