Free UAE camping to high-end glamping: Where to go for outdoor adventures this winter
Campsites make a comeback as establishments see significant rise in bookings amidst chilly weather
Citizens of 82 countries from across the globe can enter the UAE without obtaining a visa beforehand.
Visitors may receive one of two possible visas on arrival: either a 30-day entry visa, which is extendable for 10 days, or a 90-day one.
Those from GCC countries can use their passports or their Identity Card to enter, and do not require a visa or a sponsor.
Indian citizens holding an ordinary passport can get a 14-day entry visa upon arrival and can apply for a 14-day extension. However, their passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the date of arrival, and the traveller must have a visit visa or permanent residency card issued by the United States, the United Kingdom, or any EU country.
The authority has stated that visitors that are not eligible for visa-free entry or a visa upon arrival would require an entry permit which would be issued by their sponsor before they enter the country.
The issuance of this entry permit by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs depends on the purpose of the visit to the UAE.
According to latest information on the ministry’s official website, citizens from 115 countries require a visa to enter the UAE.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs encourages those interested in visiting the UAE to check for latest visa updates on its official website. Details of visa requirements can also be found on the official website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. Otherwise, airlines can also be contacted for the latest information.
ALSO READ:
Campsites make a comeback as establishments see significant rise in bookings amidst chilly weather
In the dynamic landscape of the professional world, individuals may find themselves fighting with feelings of inferiority, stopping their ability to thrive and contribute fully in the workplace
By identifying triggers and adopting lifestyle changes, you can take proactive steps to manage and reduce the frequency of headaches, paving the way for a healthier and more comfortable life
Besides the highly anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of new events, including the world's largest HIIT class and a skypool triathlon, are lined up for this year's DFC
Optimism is a journey, and with practice it becomes a powerful force that illuminates even the darkest paths
Recognising the signs of office burnout is the first step towards reclaiming a sense of balance and well-being
Here's a guide to reserving a campsite and the rules that campers must follow
The goal is not just to teach them to read but to instil in them a love for reading that will accompany them into adulthood