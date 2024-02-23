UAE: Why demand for 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa is on the rise

Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 6:47 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 6:54 PM

UAE travel agencies are experiencing substantial increase in inquiries for multiple-entry tourist visa over the past few months, reflecting the flexibility offered by the five-year entry permit for frequent visitors.

“We have been receiving a substantial number of inquiries every week for the multiple entry permit. Many visitors are willing to apply for this visa which gives them a chance to stay in the country for three months,” Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels, told Khaleej Times on Friday.

Aidasani said they have been receiving more than five enquiries weekly, whereas there were none a few months ago.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He noted: “Many frequent travellers to the UAE opt for multiple-entry as they do not want to keep applying for visas for their trips. In the past few days, there were multiple events in Dubai and we recorded that many arrived in the city for business using long-term multiple-entry visa.”

The demand has also been notable over the past few months — as cooler temperatures prevail, more visitors are encouraged to come and explore the country.

Another travel agent, Libin Varghese, who is operations director at Rooh Travel and Tourism, noted the multiple-entry tourist visa is particularly gaining traction among businessmen, regular visitors and relatives of UAE residents.

“We've observed a notable surge in demand for the multiple-entry tourist visa – more than 10 calls weekly. Residents are also preferring this visa for their parents. This makes it easy for them to travel whenever they want and without any hassle.”

Game changer

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) highlighted the multi-entry permit during a travel expo in Mumbai this week.

Bader Ali Habib, regional head of proximity markets at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), noted the multi-entry permit has become a game-changer, removing barriers for last-minute travel and emerging as the preferred choice for frequent travellers “who want to visit Dubai on various occasions - to spend an eventful weekend with the family, meet friends, attend a business/leisure event, play a round of golf, enjoy a meal, shop for luxury brands or celebrate a family occasion.”

Bader Ali Habib

“The amount of inquiries we have been receiving from India over the last two years on this visa category has been overwhelming,” Ali Habib posted on LinkedIn, highlighting the versatility of the visa that enables tourists and individuals to spend quality time with family, meet friends and attend business or leisure events.

Up to 90-day stay for each visit

According to agents, all nationalities can apply for the 5-year multi-entry tourist visa and the cost of the visa starts at Dh2,000 for the application, including the medical insurance. The process of issuance of this visa is 8 to 10 working days.

“One must also submit a bank statement for the last six months to prove that they have a balance of USD4,000 or its equivalent in foreign currencies. A deposit of Dh3,025 is to be paid, which is refundable,” said Varghese.

How to apply

The five-year multiple-entry visa allows visitors to enter the UAE multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days during each visit. Applications can be made online via the Federal Authorities for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) website or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) portal.

Applicants who want a visa from within the country can approach accredited typing centres, such as the Amer24/7 immigration services centres.

ALSO READ: