UAE visa amnesty: Over 4,000 get job interviews in Dubai while regularising status

More than 4,000 individuals have been interviewed by several companies during the first two weeks of the amnesty programme, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai announced on Wednesday.
58 individuals have been employed in positions that match their qualifications and experiences, while the process of regularising the status of others is ongoing.
GDRFA underscored that the initiative aims to regularise the status of residency violators in the country.
“Integrating job opportunities within this initiative represents a significant step that enhances social cohesion and supports the economic empowerment of individuals, contributing to a more prosperous and stable society,” GDRFA added.
The amnesty programme will run from September 1 to October 30, according to GDRFA. Visa violators who have been staying in the country illegally can now hope for a better future as the scheme allows them to stay in UAE legally, or leave the country with no bans, fines, or fees.
Out of the applicants who availed amnesty in the first week, 88 per cent wished to stay in the country. Dubai alone received 20,000 applicants in the first week of the programme. Those who wish to continue residing in UAE must show a work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, a top official from GDRFA earlier confirmed to Khaleej Times.
To facilitate the job-hunt process, several companies have set up spot interviews at the Al Awir tent. One of the first to secure a job was Hamza Gul, whose story caught the attention of companies after Khaleej Times' report on his struggle.
On August 31, Gul arrived outside GDRFA in Al Awir and spent an entire, sleepless night on the streets in hopes of regularising his status during the ongoing amnesty programme.
Authorities and consulates have urged illegal expats to avail this opportunity before the deadline. In Dubai, all Amer centres will provide amnesty services, as well as GDRFA centre in Al Awir. In Abu Dhabi, ICP centres are located in Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Maqa and Al Shahama.
Overstayers can also apply in ICP centres throughout the UAE, approved typing centres, and online channels.
