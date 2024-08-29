UAE visa amnesty: Indian Embassy announces measures to help expats

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 8:16 PM

Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced several measures for Indian expats residing in the emirate to avail the benefit of the two-month amnesty scheme, which starts from September 1.

Indian expats can visit any BLS centre in the emirate of Abu Dhabi without any prior appointment.

“Applicants can approach any of the BLS centres in Al Reem, Musaffah and Al Ain as walk-ins to apply for travel documents. No prior appointment is required,” the embassy said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The embassy noted that an emergency certificate (EC) will be issued for those wishing to return to India.

“Applicants will have the option to collect the ECs from the Consular Office, Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, (101,102, first floor, Guardian Tower, Al Saadah Zone I) between 4 pm and 6 pm within 24 hours of their submission of application.”

Expats who seek to regularise their residency status can apply for a short-validity passport at the BLS centres. During the amnesty period, the BLS centres will remain operational on all Sundays from 9am to 5pm to serve applicants.

Those needing additional information or for inquiries regarding the procedures may contact 050-8995583 between 9am to 6pm, the embassy noted.

ALSO READ: