UAE: Switching jobs in Dubai? How to put dependants' visas on hold; cost, documents

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 6:21 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 6:31 PM

When switching jobs in Dubai on company-sponsored visa, the issuing process is often a breeze – with the actual applicant not having to do much for the process themselves.

However, if one is sponsoring dependants, they often shell out a large amount of money and spend a lot of time to ensure that the entire family can stay in the city together. In such cases, cancelling and reissuing dependants' visas can seem like a herculean task.

Here's the good news, if you're switching jobs and your dependants' visas are valid for at least three months then you don't have to cancel and reissue their visas. All you have to do is put their visas on hold before your visa gets cancelled.

Below is everything you need to know to put your dependants' visas on hold:

Documents

Here are all the documents you will need to be able to put your dependants' visas on hold:

Sponsor's original Emirates ID

Sponsor's passport copy

Applicant's visa copy

Dependants' passport copy

Offer letter from the new company – salary and profession

IBAN number of sponsor's bank account

Cancellation form

Requirements

Here are some things to keep in mind during the process:

The holding period must not exceed 60 days from the hold date The dependants' visas must be valid for at least three more months