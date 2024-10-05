UAE: Switching jobs in Dubai? How to put dependants' visas on hold; cost, documents

There are different types of leasing opportunities available to business owners, ranging from setting up stalls to opening up restaurants
When switching jobs in Dubai on company-sponsored visa, the issuing process is often a breeze – with the actual applicant not having to do much for the process themselves.
However, if one is sponsoring dependants, they often shell out a large amount of money and spend a lot of time to ensure that the entire family can stay in the city together. In such cases, cancelling and reissuing dependants' visas can seem like a herculean task.
Here's the good news, if you're switching jobs and your dependants' visas are valid for at least three months then you don't have to cancel and reissue their visas. All you have to do is put their visas on hold before your visa gets cancelled.
Below is everything you need to know to put your dependants' visas on hold:
Here are all the documents you will need to be able to put your dependants' visas on hold:
Here are some things to keep in mind during the process:
It is also advisable for the dependants to be within the country when their visas are put on hold.
Aside from the fees, a deposit must also be submitted. The holding fee, according to an Amer Customer Care representative, is Dh300 for one dependant with Dh100 extra for each additional dependant.
A total of Dh5,000 (for up to 5 dependants) will have to be deposited for the duration that the visas will be put on hold.
