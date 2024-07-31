UAE: Schengen, US visa delays? Top countries where residents could easily travel to

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 12:14 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM

Planning to travel this summer? With only one month remaining for the summer holidays to end, UAE residents are facing significant challenges in obtaining visas for certain destinations. Notably, the waiting period for a US visa now stretches over a year. However, there are several countries that offer visas to UAE residents within a few days, making them increasingly popular alternatives.

Travel experts said that a growing preference for destinations in the Far East can be seen among UAE residents.

“South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Vietnam are now preferred destinations for UAE residents as the visa process is easy. Japan has been a top favourite destination. Due to increasing demand for the 'land of the rising sun', visa applications must now be submitted through VFS from August 1,” said Shamsheed CV, Senior Consultant for Outbound Travel at Wisefox Tourism.

Experts also highlighted that there are many travel destinations that offer the easiest and quickest visa application process for UAE residents.

“Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Albania, Montenegro, and Oman have arrival visas for certain nationalities residing in the UAE. Countries like Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand, Turkey, Seychelles, and Bosnia provide visa on arrival for certain nationalities residing in the UAE,” said Rashida Zahid, Vice President of operations at Musafir.com.

Duration for visa approvals

According to industry experts, approvals for Schengen visa take months to get approved, which may hamper plans of summer travel to European destinations. Meanwhile, visas for countries in the far east may take between 3 to 10 days.

“Malaysia and Vietnam offer visa approvals in about three working days, while Indonesia provides visa on arrival for some nationalities,” said Shamsheed.

“In some countries like Cambodia, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Saudi, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, and Australia, one can apply for an e-visa with a processing time ranging from approximately 3-10 working days for eligible nationalities,” said Zahid.

Visa availability for Europe

Industry experts highlight that while visas for most European countries are an issue this summer, there are a few destinations that offer an easy process.

“The Balkan countries are in demand, but the visa processing time remains an issue. On the other hand, appointments for European countries like Turkey and the UK are readily available,” said Shamsheed.