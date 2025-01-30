UAE: Faster online visa services as ICP revamps website; new features unveiled

Are you logging into ICP for visa and Emirates ID updates? Check out the new tools that can help speed up your transaction
A new and improved website for UAE visa and residency services went live on Thursday, promising a "faster, more efficient, and secure" experience for users.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has revamped its website, introducing new features that make it easier for users to access services anytime, anywhere.
Loading time has improved so delays are minimised. Plus, the interface is now more user-friendly, the authority said.
Here are the new features on the enhanced ICP website:
“We are dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality services around the clock, and this new platform reflects our commitment to enhancing their experience,” said Maj-Gen Suhail Al Khaili, director-general of the ICP.
Through the website, customers can also stay updated on the latest developments, initiatives, projects, activities, and events conducted by the authority.
