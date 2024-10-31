UAE: Family with over Dh300,000 fines, undocumented kid regularise visa status as amnesty ends

KT file

A family of five, including a child who had never held legal documents in the UAE, were among those who regularised their status during the UAE's two-month amnesty scheme. Despite facing fines of over Dh300,000, this family was determined to set things right and took advantage of the amnesty.

The Pakistani family ran into trouble when a case was filed against the father. "I was running a business and had some financial liabilities which I was not able to fulfil," he said. "The dragged on for several years. During this time, I was unable to get a job or do another business. This resulted in us overstaying."

The family has three children, the youngest of whom is eight years old. He never had any documentation in the UAE. "Over eight years of his life, he never held a visa. We had accumulated fines of over Dh200,000 for him."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Their other older children have been overstaying for more than four years. “When they approached us, we found that since the father had a case against him, he could not sponsor his wife or children,” said Noushad Hussain, who manages an approved typing centre in the UAE. “The wife was able to find employment and then sponsor the children. It has changed their lives.”

Extremely beneficial

According to Noushad, this year’s amnesty scheme has been extremely popular, with thousands of people taking advantage of it from his typing centre alone. He said, “People can either regularise their status or leave without penalties or bans. The only people who could not take advantage of it were those with cases filed against them.”

UAE announced a two-month amnesty on September 1, giving hope to thousands of people living illegally in the country. They can now choose to leave without any penalties or convert their visa into a residency visa if they are hired.

Earlier this month, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said there would be no programme extension. A spokesperson also added that measures would be tightened, and violators would be deported and could be added to the no-entry list. An amendment to the UAE labour law made employing workers without a proper permit an offence that can attract fines between Dh100,000 and Dh1 million.

Touching stories Social workers who have been assisting those seeking amnesty said they have encountered some unique and touching cases. “One husband and wife duo approached me,” said Indian expat Sabir. “The wife was born and raised in the UAE but never had a visa. She did, however, have a valid passport and two previous expired passports. The family wanted to regularise the lady’s status, and we directed them to the GDRFA tent in Al Awir.” He said another Muslim man approached them to clear the overstay dues of his dead wife. “The man’s wife had overstayed for almost a year in the UAE, and during this period, she died,” he said. “He was worried that the overstay fines would be considered a debt in her name, and his religion taught him to pay off unpaid dues. We explained to him that had she been alive, her fines would have been waived now. He left with tears in his eyes." ALSO READ: Last day of UAE amnesty: Illegals rush to regularise status, avoid overstay fines UAE: No job offer yet? Leave and return, illegal expats told as visa amnesty ends