UAE extends visa amnesty programme for two more months

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced on Thursday the extension of the UAE visa amnesty programme for two months, with the new deadline ending on December 31, 2024.

The scheme, which began on September 1, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 31.

Thousands of residents have taken advantage of this opportunity to regularise their visa status, with government authorities waiving millions in fines for overstayers.

This programme gave hopes to people living illegally in the country who could now choose to leave without any penalties or convert their visa into a residency visa if they are hired.