UAE: All fines removed for overstayers seeking amnesty, top official confirms

All fines of overstayers will be removed from the system the moment an overstayer applies for amnesty, a top official has confirmed.
“All fines have been removed from the system for people who have availed amnesty, and those who will come to us to avail of the amnesty will see their fines completely waived off,” said Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of GDRFA in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.
Al Marri highlighted the UAE government's commitment to ensuring that the visa amnesty process is as smooth and accessible as possible. The removal of fines, which is a significant financial burden for many, is a step in encouraging individuals to come forward and rectify their residency status.
“We ensure that all fines related to overstaying will be removed from the system for those who are participating in the amnesty programme. This is part of our effort to provide everyone with a fresh start and to show that the UAE is committed to helping those who want to stay and work here legally,” added Al Marri.
