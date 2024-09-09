UAE: 88% of visa violators who applied for amnesty opt to stay in country

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Eighty-eight per cent of visa violators who applied to amend their status during the first week of the amnesty initiative have chosen to remain in the country, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, emphasised the initiative's role in providing an opportunity for violators to change their circumstances without leaving the UAE. Only 12 per cent of applicants have opted to exit the country, demonstrating a strong desire to stay and work within the UAE.

The top official also stressed that the most prominent advantage of the scheme is that it allows violators to leave the country without any bans, fees or fines.

After illegal expats avail the amnesty, they can legally live and work in the country, and no administrative restrictions will be imposed, which confirms the UAE's commitment to respecting human rights.

The authority also highlighted that violators can apply for six main services during the grace period:

Issuing an exit permit

Renewing residency

Issuing residency for a foreigner born in the country

Issuing a new visa for work or residency

Amending the status of a valid visa

Issuing residence permits for violators of work and residency visas.

Violators can apply for the amnesty through Amer centres, GDRFA Al Awir centre, ICP centres, ICP online channels, and approved typing centres.