Revealed: Where to apply for UAE visa amnesty; who is not eligible; fine exemptions

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 3:22 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 9:02 AM

The two-month UAE visa amnesty programme that will start on Sunday, September 1, is a golden opportunity for those who are staying illegally in the UAE to either regularise their residency status or leave the country without paying fines.

The Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) said on Wednesday there would be no overstay fine nor exit fee to be collected. Those who would opt to leave the country will not get an entry ban and they can return to the UAE any time with the right visa.

The amnesty programme covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas. Those who were born with no documents can also avail of the amnesty and rectify their status. Those who ran away or absconded from their sponsors can also apply. However, those who entered the country illegally, are not eligible to apply for the amnesty.

The UAE said the amnesty programme promotes “respect for the law, tolerance, compassion and social cohesion”. It provides an opportunity for visa and residency violators to correct their status through flexible and easy procedures. It also enables them to obtain their rights and exit safely or live and work in the country, in accordance with the law.

Here are more details and everything you need to know about the UAE visa amnesty programme:

How long is the amnesty programme?

The amnesty programme will run for two months beginning on September 1 until October 30, 2024.

Who can apply for amnesty?

Any visa (including tourist and visit) or residency violators

Those with expired UAE residency visa

Family members of sponsor with expired visa

Those who ran away or absconded from their sponsors

Any foreigner born in the UAE whose guardian or parent has not registered his/ her residency within four months from the date of birth

Will those who entered the UAE illegally be given amnesty?

No. The ICP said the applicable UAE laws will be applied to them.

Who else can not apply for amnesty?

Residency and visa violators after September 1, 2024 are not allowed to apply for amnesty. Those with deportation cases in the UAE or any GCC country can not also apply for amnesty, as well as those who will get an absconding case after September 1.

Will there be an entry ban for those who avail of amnesty?

None. Any violator is allowed to leave the UAE after settling their status without any administrative restrictions preventing their return to the country, meaning there will be no ban stamp on the passport. They can re-enter the UAE on valid visas.

Will the applicant have to pay overstaying fines before leaving the country or modifying their illegal status?

No. There will be no penalty for cancelling residency and tourist visa. There will also be no exit pass or departure fees for those who want to leave the UAE legally. There is also no fine for those who want to modify their residency status. In total, 5 fees and fines will be waived.

What are the other fine exemptions?

There is no administrative fine resulting from staying in the country illegally. There are also no fines related to expired UAE national ID or fines related to not providing with a work contract or renewal of work contract.

Where to apply for the amnesty?

Each emirate has different centres. In Dubai, all Amer centres will provide amnesty services, as well as General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai centre in Al Awir. In Abu Dhabi, ICP centres are located in Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Maqa and Al Shahama.

Service centres will have extended hours from 7am to 10pm, where biometric fingerprinting will be recorded. Amnesty applications can also be made at ICP centres throughout the rest of the UAE.

Service applications are also available online 24/7. Applicants can submit through ICP electronic and smart channels and approved typing centres without the need to visit service centres, except when asked to appear for biometric fingerprinting.

How is fingerprinting done?

If applicants wish to leave the UAE and biometric fingerprinting is already on record, they can submit a departure permit application, and the exit permit will be issued directly.

If there is no biometric fingerprinting on record, they will be directed to visit designated fingerprinting centres (only for those aged 15 and above), and an exit permit will be issued after completing fingerprinting procedures.

ICP centres for biometric fingerprinting in Abu Dhabi are located in Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Mqam, and Al Shahama) In Dubai, this can be done at the GDRFA centre in Al Awir; while those with visas issued in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah must come to their respective service centres.

How long is the validity of the exit permit? Can it be extended?