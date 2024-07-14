E-Paper

Overstayed in UAE? Get exit permit in 7 steps; requirements, fees, all you need to know

If you have stayed in the Emirates beyond your permitted time then you will need an out pass to leave the country

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:02 AM

Some UAE visitors unintentionally overstay in the UAE – incurring a fine of Dh50 per day amongst a slew of other penalties.

If you have stayed in the Emirates beyond your permitted time, and have gotten all charges against you cleared by paying the fine you have incurred – then you will also need an exit permit or out pass to leave the country.

Applying for one is relatively easy and can be done online, here is everything you need to know about it:


Documents needed

  1. Personal photo
  2. Passport copy
  3. Entry visa or Residence visa

Fees

  • Request fees: Dh200
  • Electronic service fee: Dh150

This payment can only take place online via credit card.

Process of applying for UAE exit permit

There are two ways to apply for an exit permit from UAE. If you wish to apply from the rest of the UAE, you must visit a typing centre.

Here's how a violator in Dubai can apply for their permit:

  1. First, head to your nearest Amer Centre
  2. Either create a User ID or use your existing ID to log into the website.
  3. Select the required service at the receptionist
  4. Submit the required documents to the service employee
  5. Verification of a Document
  6. Pay the fees due for the service
  7. Submit the application

