LIVE: UAE visa amnesty begins; illegal expats get outpass without ban, fines

Hundreds of illegal UAE residents woke up on Sunday with hopes for a new beginning, thanks to the UAE visa amnesty, which kicks off today, September 1.
The two-month scheme, that runs until October 30, will allow violators to either regularise their status or leave the country without bans, fines, or exit fees.
Khaleej Times has journalists stationed at multiple locations across the UAE to bring you all the latest updates from on the ground. Who are the people getting a fresh chance at life? What are their stories? How are authorities managing operations? All this and more, right here. Stay tuned.
9am: Beware of scammers
As the UAE's two-month amnesty programme begins, individuals are warned of scammers preying on vulnerable expats with fraudulent offers of residency visas at suspiciously low prices, which have raised alarms. Immigration experts warn that these scams are designed to exploit the desperation of overstayers looking to legalise their status. Read more details here.
8.50am: 'UAE will support'
Mohammed Al Marri, Director General, GDRFA, is at the Al Awir centre to supervise the entire proceedings. Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said, "The UAE is standing by and supporting them (illegal expats) and resolving the issues faced by them. Despite it being Sunday, a day when we are typically not required to work, all immigration officials are on duty to provide amnesty services and assist those in need.
Hear his full interview below (video: Muhammad Sajjad):
8.48am: Refreshment for applicants
Zubair and Faisal from Berrymount Dubai are giving away free coconut water to overstayers, offering a refreshing break to those navigating the visa amnesty process.
8.40am: Legal assistance for Filipinos
The Philippine missions in the UAE advised Filipinos with pending criminal, civil, or financial cases (such as debts, loans, RERA/ rent issues) to “first resolve these matters before applying for the UAE visa amnesty programme.
In Dubai, applicants with pending cases may avail themselves of free legal consultations at the Migrant Workers Office Dubai every Wednesday. For scheduling, please send an email request to atn.mwodubai@dmw.gov.ph
Meanwhile, amnesty applicants who meet all consular services requirements will be accommodated as walk-in clients at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.
8.35am: On-site interviews
Companies are conducting on-site interviews for individuals who have successfully resolved their visa status. This provides an opportunity for those who have regularised their illegal status but willing to stay in the UAE to explore new job prospects.
8.32am: Discounted airfares
More good news for amnesty applicants: Discounted flight tickets will be offered to illegals who avail of the scheme and decide to leave the country. Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia, among others, will offer discounted airfare to those who would like to leave the country but are facing financial constraints. Read more details here.
8.30am: Bitter-sweet moment
A Pakistani expat who spent the night outside the GDRFA facility to benefit from the UAE visa amnesty has received his outpass. However, his joy and relief were short-lived — the jobless expat has no money for a ticket and will stay on the streets now.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Hamza Gul Muhammad said, "I am so happy that I can finally return to my country. It has been a tough journey, and while I don't have the money to book my return ticket, I am hopeful that there will be some help from the Almighty. InshaAllah, I plan to return to Dubai with another opportunity soon."
8.25am: Information desk for amnesty seekers
The Indian Association in Sharjah has set up an information desk for the people seeking amnesty in the UAE.
However, the Association will not accept documents from amnesty seekers on Sunday.
However, the Association will take a call about document collection from amnesty seekers once it gets further instructions from the Indian Consulate in Dubai. Indian nationals seeking information about outpass, passport renewal, or any questions related to amnesty can call 06-5610845. Officials at the Indian Association in Sharjah will guide their counterparts through the procedures.
When the Association opened its office in the Al Gharb area of Sharjah on Sunday morning, no applicants sought amnesty.
8.17: Expats submit documents
8.15: How Filipinos can apply for lost passport
The Philippine missions in the UAE have issued guidelines for services they are extending to Filipinos seeking UAE visa amnesty, including how to apply for lost passports.
Applicants who absconded from their employers may inquire at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai if their passports were surrendered and turned over to them.
If the passport is not among those turned over to the embassy or consulate, the applicant must follow a specific process to apply for a police report and obtain a lost passport certificate. In Dubai, this can be done through Dubai Police's website or mobile application. Lost passport certificates may also be acquired from the police station that has jurisdiction over the area where the applicant's visa was issued.
8.13am: Christopher is ready to fly
Christopher, a 24-year-old who has been living illegally in the UAE for the past two years, is finally going home. He arrived in the UAE in November 2020 and worked as an aircraft cleaner until he lost his job two years ago. Unfortunately, he was duped by agents who promised him a new job.
"I haven't seen my family for the last two years. Finally, I will be meeting them," he said. The Ugandan national is taking a 9.10am Emirates flight to go home. But he hopes to return to the UAE soon.
7.59am: Verifying documents
Expats wait in anticipation as officials carefully review their documents during the second round of the process.
Once overstayers documents are processed and they qualify, individuals can get an outpass from an Amer centre in Dubai.
5.57am: Three-steps process
According to Khaleej Times reporter Zain Barakat, receiving an outpass during the UAE visa amnesty is straightforward and involves three steps.
1. At the first counter, officials verify the documents.
2. After verification, authorities process all the data in the second counter.
3. Lastly, applicant's fingerprints are taken by officials.
7.50am: Process begins
GDRFA officials at the Al Awir centre have begun accepting visa amnesty applications, marking the start of the programme aimed at providing relief to those with visa-related issues. Applicants' documents will undergo a few rounds of scrutiny before receiving an exit permit or pass.
7.42am: Fingerprinting centres
Beneficiaries can visit the following centres for fingerprinting: visas issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs—Abu Dhabi and all service centres equipped with biometric fingerprint devices (Dhafra, Sweihan, Maqam, Shahama).
7.40am: Abu Dhabi biometric fingerprinting
For those wishing to leave the country and have previously had their biometric fingerprint taken, a departure permit request can be submitted, after which the permit will be issued immediately. If no biometric fingerprint is on record, the beneficiary can visit designated fingerprinting centres (for individuals aged 15 and above).
7.35am: Dubai applicants
Applicants in Dubai can go to any of the 86 Amer centres across the emirate, in addition to the designated location at the GDRFA centre in Al Awir.
Amer centres will handle the ’change status’ and all services for those wishing to stay in the country, as well as issue departure permits for those with biometric fingerprints (those who have Emirates ID).
Al Awir Centre, meanwhile, will serve as the fingerprinting facility and will also issue departure permits for those wishing to leave the country.
7.30am: Today's weather
For those waiting at various amnesty centres, the weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy, with clouds forming in the eastern and southern regions. There is a probability of rainfall in some parts of the UAE on Sunday.
Temperatures in Dubai are expected to hover around 45°C, while in Abu Dhabi, the mercury will reach up to 44°C. Humidity levels will range between 25% and 75%.
7.20am: Large tents
Authorities have erected large tents to accommodate the growing crowds at the Al Awir Centre in Dubai. The temporary structures aim to streamline the process and accommodate the influx of people seeking to benefit from the amnesty.
These tents are equipped with air conditioners and seating arrangements, ensuring comfort for everyone in the facility.
7.15am: Departure permit validity
The departure permit will be valid for 14 days. If the departure is not completed within the grace period or after permits expire outside the specified exemption period, all previous fines and restrictions will be automatically reinstated.
7.07am: Online application
Amnesty applicants seeking to obtain a residence permit or travel permit can now complete their applications online through the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website and smart channels. Read details here.
7.05am: Morning queue
As the day broke on September 1, crowds began to gather across various locations in the UAE on the first day of the visa amnesty programme.
The initiative, aimed at offering relief to individuals with expired or illegal residency status, drew significant attention. Many arrived early in hopes of resolving their visa issues and securing their future in the country.
7am: Camping all night
"I hope to be free," said Pakistani expat Hamza Gul, who has been camping outside Al Dubai's Awir Centre to avail of the amnesty. Gul is among the hundreds of expats with expired documentation waiting to change their status or leave the country.
For Gul, September 1 is not just the start of a new day but a new chapter in his life, as it finally offers him a chance to regularise his status and return home.
"This is not my first night on the street. I have been staying at friends' places whenever I could, and when that wasn't possible, I have slept on the roads," said Gul.
Read Gul's story here.
6.32am: Exclusions
However, the grace period does not apply to three categories: those who violate residency or visa regulations after September 1, 2024; individuals reported for absconding after September 1, 2024; and individuals subject to deportation orders, either from the UAE or GCC countries.
6.30am: Amnesty eligibility
The programme covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas. Those who were born without documents can also rectify their status. Those who ran away or absconded from their sponsors can also apply. However, those who entered the country illegally cannot apply for amnesty.
Read here to see who is eligible to apply for amnesty.
