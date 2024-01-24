Japan e-visa for UAE residents: Costs, documents, eligibility explained

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM

What do you like to do when you travel? Do you prefer taking in the history and culture of a foreign land, or checking out the nightlife? Maybe you choose to spend the day relaxing in the spa, or hiking and taking in the beauty of nature.

Whichever activity floats your boat, you can do it to your heart's content in Japan. The island nation has long been a sought-after tourist destination, seeing over 2.4 million international visitors in 2023, according to the official Japan tourism website.

With tourism surpassing 2019 pre-pandemic levels, Japan has made it easier than ever for international visitors to reach the country. In 2023, an e-visa was introduced for tourism purposes. The new permit streamlines entry procedures for nationalities that require a visa to enter Japan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As of November 2022, UAE nationals no longer need an entry permit to Japan, but for the other residents in the Emirates who do need one, an e-visa is readily available for online application. If you are not sure if you need a visa to visit Japan, you can check the list of countries on the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

Here are some facts about the e-visa, and how to apply online.

What is the Japan e-visa?

The e-visa is a new system introduced by the Japanese government to ease travel for tourism. It allows international visitors to submit their applications and documents online. The entire process from application and payment to issuance can be done online.

The reason for visit must be tourism only. The e-visa is not applicable for those travelling to visit relatives and friends or for business purposes.

Who can apply?

In 2023, Japan released a list of countries whose residents are allowed to apply for the e-visa for tourism. The nations are: Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA.

What is the duration for which the visa is issued?

The Japan short-term e-visa allows foreigners entry into the country for 90 days. It is a single-entry visa. It is valid for three months from the date of issuance.

How long does it take for the visa to be issued?

According to the official website of the Japanese embassy in Dubai, the e-visa can take around four weeks to be processed.

How much is the visa fee?

Single-entry visas cost most nationalities Dh80. For Indians, the cost is Dh20. There are some nationalities for whom the visa fee is exempted. This list can be found on the Japan embassy website.

What are the documents required?

You can check the exact documents required for your nationality on the Japan embassy websites. These are the general documents to gather:

Passport

Photo

Emirates ID

Itinerary with flight details

Personal bank statement from UAE bank last 3 months

Certificate of employment, with position and monthly salary

Stay and hotel information

Document to prove legal residency

How to apply?

- The first step is to check your documents on the Japan e-visa website.

- You will then be required to make a username and password.

- Click on new registration and fill out the application form. You will be required to fill out your personal details as well as travel information.

- Once you click submit, the status of your application will be 'Temporarily received'. The application will be examined and you may be asked to submit additional documents.

- The next step is the visa fee payment (if eligible). Once you have paid, you will receive a confirmation.

- You can download the Japan e-visa app and log in to receive your e-visa. This can be shown to the immigration officer or other officials as your visa to Japan.

ALSO READ: