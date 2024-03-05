Explained: UK replaces pre-entry visa with ETA for UAE travellers; makes it simpler, faster and cheaper

The Dubai Metro has 55 stations of which 35 are on the Red Line and 20 fall on the Green Line
More than half million Emiratis are expected to visit UK this year, thanks to a new visa-free entry scheme or Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) that has made the process of visiting simpler, faster and cheaper.
Patricia Yates, CEO of VisitBritain (UK’s national tourism agency), told Khaleej Times about 540,000 Emiratis are expected to visit UK in 2024 – up by 22 per cent since 2019. They are also likely to spend about £1.1 billion or Dh5.1 billion during their holidays.
Last year’s target was 468,000 UAE visitors spending about £904 million. In 2022, there were 380,000 visitors who spent about £793 million.
The anticipated surge in travel to UK can be attributed to the implementation of ETA, according to Yates.
Since February 22, Emiratis going to UK for a short holiday no longer needed a visa but only an ETA which can be applied via the 'UK ETA' app or Gov.UK website. The entry permit allows travel for an unlimited number of times for a period of two years for only £10 (Dh47).
An ETA is not a visa; it does not permit entry into the UK but authorises an individual to travel to the UK. On arrival, an individual will still need to obtain leave to enter by seeing a Border Force Officer or using an eGate if eligible to do so.
Yates said since application is done online, “approval may often take a few hours only” but in some cases can also take up to three days. Visitors can apply via the mobile app or GOV.UK website.
Only £10 (Dh47) and ETA can be used multiple times for two years for up to six months per visit. The new electronic permit has reduced the cost of travel to the UK unlike before when travelers had to pay higher fees through the electronic visa waiver scheme.
There is no need; ETA is valid for two years and it is tied to one’s passport not travel plans, according to Yates. Again, ETA is valid for two years or until one’s passport expires –whichever comes first.
Aside from Emiratis, the ETA scheme is also available for all nationals of GCC countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Jordanians can also apply for ETA for the same fee of £10.
No. Yates said UAE expatriates will have to undergo the current immigration requirements. They can visit GOV.UK website to know more of the visa requirements.
