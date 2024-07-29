Dubai: Japan resumes e-visas for residents; VFS to operate services now

Imprisonment, a fine, or one of these penalties shall be applied to anyone who intentionally fails to disclose, conceals information
Japan has resumed e-visa services for UAE residents, who will soon be able to apply for the service through VFS Global, Khaleej Times has learned.
Residents will be able to apply for the e-visa from August 1, 2024, as confirmed by the Consulate-General of Japan in Dubai.
VFS's website now mentions it as a partner of the Embassy of Japan in the UAE and Consulate-General of Japan in Dubai.
The Consulate-General of Japan in Dubai clarified it will will no longer accept visa applications directly from August 1, with the exception of diplomatic and official visa applications. For all inquiries related to visa applications, residents have been requested to directly reach out to VFS.
Visa application requirements, documentation, booking, opening hours, and processing times have all been listed on VFS Global's website.
The move only applies to residents in Dubai. Those residing in Abu Dhabi need to still apply through the embassy.
The resumption is a sigh of relief for expats residing in the UAE, who can attain a visa by doing the entire process online, from application to payment.
The launch of the e-visa was an instant hit among residents, making Japan one of the most sought after Asian destinations. However, the facility had been suspended on April 27, 2024, making the visa process tedious for expats who planned to travel to the East Asian country. To apply for a visa, they had to e-mail its Dubai consulate for an appointment.
Residents were known to be struggling to get appointment slots. Emiratis were still able to visit the country without a visa.
Through the new partnership with VFS, the standard processing period rests at 8 working days from the time of application. This applies for submissions that are complete with all the required documents.
A short-term e-visa, the permit allows entry to foreigners in the country for 90 days. It is valid for three months from the date of issuance.
Residents from countries like Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and USA are eligible to apply for the e-visa for tourism.
