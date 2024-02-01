Dubai: Emirates announces pre-approved visa-on-arrival for some Indian travellers

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 10:58 AM Last updated: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 11:09 AM

Emirates has announced a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline. Fulfilled by Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) and issued as a 14-day single entry visa, the new initiative will enable Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai. It simplifies arrival formalities by allowing passengers to breeze through customs.

The service is exclusively available to Indian passport holders who have a valid six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency. The issuance of visas remains at the “absolute discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs”, Emirates said.

Customers can retrieve their booking through ‘Manage an existing booking’ via the airline’s digital platforms and click on ‘Apply for a UAE visa’ link. They will be redirected to the online UAE Visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, which sets out the requirements, terms and conditions to facilitate the visa application process.

