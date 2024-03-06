Dubai cuts work, residency visa process from 30 days to 5 with new platform

Lt-Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of the GDRFA, at a Press conference on Wednesday — KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Processing time to complete all necessary documents to acquire work permits and residency visas has been reduced from almost one month to five days, with the launch of the ‘Work Bundle’ platform on Tuesday.

The integrated procedure will also reduce the needed documents from 16 to five, and the number of times to go to service centres from seven to only two, officials said at a Press conference.

Work Bundle integrates all procedures for government entities — such as Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Dubai Health, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

It is first rolled out in Dubai before being implemented in other emirates.

