Dubai cuts work, residency visa process from 30 days to 5 with new platform

The Dubai Metro has 55 stations of which 35 are on the Red Line and 20 fall on the Green Line
Processing time to complete all necessary documents to acquire work permits and residency visas has been reduced from almost one month to five days, with the launch of the ‘Work Bundle’ platform on Tuesday.
The integrated procedure will also reduce the needed documents from 16 to five, and the number of times to go to service centres from seven to only two, officials said at a Press conference.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Work Bundle integrates all procedures for government entities — such as Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Dubai Health, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).
It is first rolled out in Dubai before being implemented in other emirates.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
The Dubai Metro has 55 stations of which 35 are on the Red Line and 20 fall on the Green Line
Recently, a new federal law was issued in which the National Media Office would be responsible for developing the country's media sector
Unauthorised usage of parking space designated for people of determination or use of expired permit may result in a penalty of Dh1,000
Most residents require a permit to enter the North American country for tourism or to visit a relative
Applicants must verify and review the phone number, email, and delivery method in the electronic form
From online tools to in-person facilities, here is a guide to follow in case your card gets lost or stolen
When applying for a remote wedding, couples must submit several documents and meet a set of conditions
RTA has clear rules in place regarding unaccompanied minors on these modes of public transport