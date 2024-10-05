Dubai announces Golden Visa for outstanding private school teachers

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 4:15 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 5:06 PM

Golden Visas will be given to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai's private education sector, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council announced on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan took to social media platform X to make the announcement on World Teachers' Day, where he also expressed the city's gratitude for teachers' efforts in nurturing young minds.

In a social media post, the Crown Prince of Dubai said: "On World Teachers' Day, we issued directives to grant the Golden Visa to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai's private education sector. We deeply appreciate your efforts in nurturing young minds and instilling the values that will build tomorrow's leaders. You are key partners in shaping Dubai’s future and in achieving the visionary goals of the Education Strategy E33."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Golden Visa is granted to outstanding educators working in early childhood centres, private schools, and international higher education institutions. This recognition is based on their academic excellence, contributions to improving education quality, positive feedback from the educational community, and their efforts in helping students achieve better academic outcomes and accredited graduation qualifications.

Through this new initiative, Dubai aims to attract talented educators to the emirate, encouraging them to contribute to a bright future for education in the city. It aligns with the Dubai Education Strategy for the next decade, focusing on bringing in exceptional teachers who are passionate about promoting lifelong learning.

Well-deserved praise

As the UAE celebrates World Teachers Day on Saturday, October 5, President Sheikh Mohamed earlier in the day praised the work done by educators in the country and thanked them for their "dedicated service to the nation."