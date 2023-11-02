UAE family visit visa: Costs, how to apply for free entry permits, all you need to know

UAE: Mall to give away Dh1-million gift cards to lucky shoppers in special celebration
If your loved ones are planning a trip to the UAE, here's a reminder: Tourists can apply for a family group visit visa, which is free of cost for children.
Under the scheme, children under the age of 18 can be granted a visa for free while usual charges apply to their parents.
“The application for this visa should be submitted along with either father’s or mother’s application,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager for inbound and outbound operations at Regal Tours Worldwide.
Industry experts said several visitors had been opting for this entry permit.
“A family group visit visa is more convenient and cost-effective for families, given that there is no visa fee for children under the age of 18,” Subair said, adding that there are no restrictions on the number of children who can apply for the permit.
The free visa is also applicable even to children who are travelling with just one parent, he explained. It is available for a 30- or 60-day stay, which can be extended within the country.
With the festive season just around the corner, several family group visit visas are being issued every day — particularly to Indians who wish to celebrate Diwali in Dubai, said Firoz Maliyakkal, founder and CEO of Tahira Tours and Travels.
This visa, however, is not new. It was introduced two years ago and has since been a popular option for visitors from around the world.
Experts say the family visa can be extended without exiting the country, “however, a full visa fee has to be paid for children. The extension within the country is not free for children", said Subair.
“Visitors can extend the family visa for up to 120 days without exiting the country,” he added.
