Apply for UAE visa amnesty online via app, website; here's how

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 5:08 PM

UAE amnesty applicants seeking to obtain a residence permit or travel permit can now complete their applications online through the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website and smart channels.

While most transactions can be handled without visiting an immigration centre, a personal visit may be required, if notified by authorities — particularly for those with incomplete biometric records.

The amnesty programme will run for two months beginning on September 1 until October 30, 2024.

ICP said applicants who will choose to obtain a residence permit should prepare all the required documents and submit the application through electronic and smart channels without needing to visit any centre.

A visit, however, to the centre may be necessary only if they receive a notification, particularly for those who have no biometric records on file. During the visit, the amnesty applicants will complete the file to facilitate their transition to the smart service with ease.

Meanwhile, if the individual opts to travel, they should prepare their passport and ticket, and submit a departure permit request through the electronic and smart channels. They will receive the permit immediately, unless they are notified to visit the centres to complete the biometric record and finalise the file before receiving the electronic departure permit.

Under the new procedures, individuals wishing to leave the UAE will be granted a 14-day exit permit. If the permit expires within the amnesty period, which runs until October 30, the individual will still be allowed to depart.

However, if the permit expires after the amnesty period and the individual has not left the country, the permit will be automatically cancelled and the previous fines will be reinstated, and any applicable travel bans will be reactivated.