Up to Dh500,000 fine: 12 penalties to watch out for during burial process in UAE

After a loved one passes away, the most difficult part are the final goodbyes. With UAE hosting a diverse range of ethnic background and religions, the funeral process may be different among residents residing in the country.

Apart from putting in place a straightforward 5-step process for post-death formalities in the country, the Emirates has also placed strict laws and hefty penalties around burial and funeral procedures, ensuring homogeneity and safety.

These ensure families are able to bid farewell to their departed ones in peace, while complying with the law and giving due respect to those who have passed away.

According to the Federal Law 10 for cemeteries and burial procedures, dead bodies, remains or human organs are supposed to be buried in only cemeteries that have been designated by competent authorities.

Here are 12 penalties during the burial process that could invite a hefty penalty of up to Dh500,000 that you may have not known about.

Dh10,000-Dh50,000 fine

Under the federal law, the following acts during the burial process can lead up to a fine ranging between Dh10,000 to Dh50,000:

If anyone transfers a body, remains or organ without a permit within the country Taking a photograph of a dead body for any purpose other than what is permitted by law Making any structure or additions inside a cemetery Transporting the deceased in any vehicle that is not specially reserved for that purpose. This would mean any vehicle other than an ambulance. Transporting corpses through any other unofficial outlets of the country Using cemeteries for any other reason than what they are intended for, i.e burying the dead

Heftier penalties

As per UAE law, permits are required for residents and expats alike to conduct burials outside the country, as well as permits for those who wish to bring deceased individuals into the country and conduct burials.

Burial location: If a burial takes place in any cemetery that has not been designated by the competent authorities, then a punishment of up to one year jail time in addition to a fine ranging between Dh10,000 to Dh100,000 will be levied against the individual.

No permit: If a burial takes place without a permit inside the UAE, or the deceased is transferred outside the UAE without a permit, a hefty penalty of jail time up to a year and fine between Dh100,000 to Dh500,000 will be levied against the individual.

Desecrating the area: Desecrating a cemetery, grave or storage area for the deceased is a crime punishable with a fine between Dh100,000 and Dh200,000 and a prison sentence of up to a year.

Digging up a grave: Digging up a grave to remove a person or organ will lead up to a fine between Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 and imprisonment of four years or more.

Desecration due to digging: In the case that the digging leads to desecration of the deceased, the punishment is increased to a jail time of more than five years.

Import, export: Import or export of dead bodies, organs or remains without a permit in the UAE leads up to a fine between Dh50,000 to Dh100,000 and a jail time of less than a year.

