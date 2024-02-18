UAE

Up to Dh2,000 fine: 31 Dubai Metro violations that will get passengers penalties

Enforcement of rules promotes safety and contributes to the transport system's efficient operation

Passengers swiping their NOL card on the check in counter at Dubai Mall Metro Station. KT Photo: Neeraj Murali.

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 11:38 AM

The Dubai Metro has become a essential part of the emirate's public transport system, reshaping mobility in the city with its efficiency, reliability, and convenience.

The Metro has enhanced connectivity across Dubai's bustling neighbourhoods, offering a safe, fast and comfortable travel experience. Serving millions of residents and tourists every day, its importance cannot be overstated.

However, adhering to rules and regulations is paramount when using the Metro to avoid penalties. The enforcement of rules promotes safety and contributes to the system's efficient operation. Failure to abide by regulations like smoking restrictions, littering prohibitions, and ticket validation requirements may result in penalties.

Here is a full list of violations on the Dubai Metro that could result in fines of up to Dh2,000.

Violation DescriptionFine in dirham
Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fareDh200
Failing to present the nol card upon requestDh200
Using a card designated for someone elseDh200
Using an expired cardDh200
Using an invalid cardDh200
Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authorityDh200
Using counterfeit card:Dh500
Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and servicesDh100
Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categoriesDh100
Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do soDh100
Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibitedDh300
Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilitiesDh2,000
Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted periodDh100 per day and up to Dh1,000
Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boardsDh100
Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilitiesDh100
Putting feet on seatsDh100
Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilitiesDh200
Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their dutiesDh200
Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboardsDh200
Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind personsDh100
Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and servicesDh200
Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and servicesDh200
Misusing lifts or escalatorsDh100
Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumpingDh100
Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stopsDh100
Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safetyDh100
Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is drivingDh200
Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and serviceDh500
Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and servicesDh1,000
Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessaryDh2,000
Misuse of the emergency buttonsDh2,000

Ways to pay RTA fines for violations on public transport:

  1. Passenger can pay the fine to the inspector who issued it on the spot. When the fine is issued, a passenger receives a notification from Road and Transport Authority (RTA) specifying the fine amount.
  2. The RTA website has a dedicated portal through which you can pay fines.
  3. RTA Customer Happiness Centres around the city offer fine paying services as well. All you need is the fine number received from RTA at the time of issuing.
  4. For bus passengers, fines can be paid through self-service machines.

Disputing your fine

If you want to dispute a fine issued by an inspector in the Metro, ensure that you have all the required documents.

These include the fine number stated on the fine notification, fine payment receipt (if the fine is paid through the inspector or service centres), copy of the fine notification form, copy of the nol card or the card number printed on the backside of the nol card, copy of the visit visa + entry stamp + passport copy (for customers on a visit visa), and any other document that can support the appeal application.

You can dispute your fine via email, send an email to ask@rta.ae with the subject title 'Fine appeal' and the fine number; attach documents to the email.

