UAE: Want to sign up for organ donation? All you need to know about life-saving act

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 4:05 PM

Organ donation is a noble act that can transform lives and offer hope to those suffering from terminal illnesses. Each donation has the potential to save multiple lives and significantly impact the lives of patients' loved ones.

‘Hayat’ is the national programme to enhance efforts to get more people to donate human organs and tissue. The UAE allows transplantation of human organs and tissues from both living donors and the deceased according to the Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2023.

Living donors can contribute kidneys and parts of their liver to relatives up to the fourth degree. They may also donate kidneys and parts of their liver to non-relatives. Post-mortem donors can donate vital organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, and parts of the intestine, in addition to tissues.

Here's everything you need to know about organ donation and transplant in the UAE — from registration to religious and legal provisions:

What UAE law says

In 2016, the UAE introduced its organ transplant law, which facilitated deceased organ transplants and outlined the regulations for living donations, including kidney donations from family members up to the fourth degree.

The country then launched the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation, known as Hayat (life in Arabic), to enhance support and resources for organ donation and transplantation.

In September 2023, the UAE further advanced its policies by enacting Federal Decree Law No 25 of 2023, which for the first time allowed altruistic kidney donations in the country.

The transfer of any organ or part of an organ is not permissible without confirmation of death from a panel of three specialised doctors.

According to Islam

According to Islamic Sharia, organ donation saves lives and the fatwas of the majority of jurists indicate that the donation is permissible. The primary basis for this view is the principle of saving lives, which is highly valued in Islam.

Prohibitions under the law

The law prohibits the sale of human organs, tissues, or other body parts for transplantation purposes. It also bans any unlicensed advertising related to the transplantation of these materials.

Conditions for living donors

Living donors must be legally competent and must unconditionally indicate that they are donating their organs of their own free will. An authorised medical committee must also confirm that the donation will not pose any harm to the donor.

Donations from living donors are restricted to relatives within the fourth degree and couples who have been married for at least two years. While living donors can withdraw their consent at any time, once an organ has been removed, it cannot be recovered.

Conditions for deceased donors

For the deceased, it is not permissible to remove an organ unless the donor’s wish is conclusively confirmed before death and formally documented either by the notary public or through the Emirates Identity card. Additionally, organ removal can only be done following a confirmation of death.

By law, the identity of both the donor and recipient must remain confidential.

How to register