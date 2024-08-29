UAE: Want to help build a mosque? How to donate

KT Photo: M. Sajjad

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 3:40 PM

Many faithful across the globe donate towards building mosques in their own countries as well as other third world nations. The act is considered to be one of goodness among the Muslim community.

In the UAE, many mosques are built by the government. However, the country also gives community members a chance to contribute towards building these houses of worship. Other than contribution towards the construction, individuals can also donate towards maintaining mosques and providing amenities in the premises.

From the process to concerned organisations, here is how individuals can donate towards building a mosque in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) offers services to individuals who are looking to contribute towards the construction of a mosque or towards the maintenance of these houses of worship.

The authority extends this service to those building mosques in all emirates except Dubai.

This maintenance includes financing for adding facilities, building maintenance, air-conditioning, furniture, and other supplies.

Process

This service can be accessed online through the authority's website or mobile application.

Those interested can access the service through the 'sustainability, care and financing of mosques' section on the portal.

Applicants must then log in with their UAE pass account and register on the Awqaf's platform/

The service offers different modes of payment — bank transfer/deposit, one-time payment, cheque — that applicants can choose from.

Individuals can then choose from different cities in the UAE except Dubai.

The service further allows them to choose from different areas in the selected emirate.

The portal then shows suggested prayer capacity of the mosque which range between 200 people to over 1,000 people. Applicants can apply the filter as per preference.

The platform also shows estimated cost of the project along with the type of area like agricultural or housing.

After the customers submit's the form, a receipt will be provided.

The service is free of cost with customers receiving a reply within a period four days. Applicants will receive updates through phone, email or SMS.

Once the application has been assessed, the applicant will receive a notice of approval, along with service completion details. These include:

Details of the land allocated for construction

Details of authority’s employee, who will be in charge of following up with the donor, visiting the land site, following up on the completion of government agencies correspondences, and contracting with the consultant and contractor.

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department

For residents wishing to contribute towards a mosque's construction in Dubai, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department under the Government of Dubai offers them a service to identify a plot of land to build a mosque.

Another service also allows individuals to donate in-kind to mosques. This includes items like carpets, air conditioners, water coolers, and outdoor tents.