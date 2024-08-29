UAE: Want to help build a mosque? How to donate

The tests cover basic subjects like Arabic, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science
Many faithful across the globe donate towards building mosques in their own countries as well as other third world nations. The act is considered to be one of goodness among the Muslim community.
In the UAE, many mosques are built by the government. However, the country also gives community members a chance to contribute towards building these houses of worship. Other than contribution towards the construction, individuals can also donate towards maintaining mosques and providing amenities in the premises.
From the process to concerned organisations, here is how individuals can donate towards building a mosque in the UAE.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) offers services to individuals who are looking to contribute towards the construction of a mosque or towards the maintenance of these houses of worship.
The authority extends this service to those building mosques in all emirates except Dubai.
This maintenance includes financing for adding facilities, building maintenance, air-conditioning, furniture, and other supplies.
Process
This service can be accessed online through the authority's website or mobile application.
The service is free of cost with customers receiving a reply within a period four days. Applicants will receive updates through phone, email or SMS.
Once the application has been assessed, the applicant will receive a notice of approval, along with service completion details. These include:
For residents wishing to contribute towards a mosque's construction in Dubai, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department under the Government of Dubai offers them a service to identify a plot of land to build a mosque.
Another service also allows individuals to donate in-kind to mosques. This includes items like carpets, air conditioners, water coolers, and outdoor tents.
These services can be accessed online through the authority's website and mobile applications. Both are free of cost while applying online.
To contribute towards a mosque's construction, an Emirates ID of the individual is required while applying. It takes up to one day to receive the request review after which the authority will execute the selected request and proceed further.
For those donating in-kind to mosques, it takes up to three days after submitting the application to receive the request review after which the authority will proceed with the execution.
Individuals wishing to donate or sponsor an entire mosque's construction in the UAE can also do it through Dar Al Ber. This service can be accessed online and applicants can directly donate towards the construction.
Beit Al Khair is another such platform that allows individuals to contribute towards care and maintenance of mosques. This includes amenities like air conditioning and furniture.
Those interested can contribute any amount that they would like. The payment can be done through bank transfer, charity kiosk and SMS donation.
