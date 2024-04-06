UAE: Want to donate blood? Requirements, centres, post-donation care explained

For travellers looking to kick back and relax, Morocco is an ideal destination – boasting of beaches and traditional
A highly encouraged practice in the UAE, donating blood has become quite easy for residents, with multiple hospitals, clinics and health authorities offering drives across the country.
On June 14, which marks World Donor Day, health authorities across the Emirates amp up efforts on spreading awareness about donating blood and giving residents more opportunities to do so. In Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority often conducts donation drives, while in many other instances, organisations conduct their own drives and campaigns, offered to customers as well as other residents.
Considered a noble act, donation not only saves lives of patients who might be suffering from blood-related diseases, but can also be a life saver in unprecedented situations like accidents and surgeries. Apart from helping others, it is beneficial to the donor as it reduces the possibility of having heart diseases and strokes. It also activates the bone marrow to produce new blood cells and help get rid of excess iron level.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Before donation, it is crucial to know the requirements to ensure a smooth sailing process. It is equally important to take good care after the process to keep one's physical fitness in check. Here is a guide to donating blood in the UAE.
Want to know if you fit the criteria for donating your blood? The Emirates Health Services has established certain requirements for donors. Although physicians conduct a mandatory health check-up prior to the donation, it's important for donors to be aware of these.
As per the Dubai Health Authority, people can donate whole blood every 2 months, platelet apheresis every 2 weeks and double red cells every 4 months after meeting the required criteria. However, despite meeting these, it is crucial to take good care after the process.
Many donors might feel light headed and weak after donating blood. To make sure that they recover well in short time and don't experience any extreme side-effects, doctors advise donors to follow certain instructions.
In some cases, a donor or medical professional might not deem it fit for the blood to be donated. In such scenarios it is important for the donor to immediately contact their emirate's health authority or visit a doctor.
Apart from health authorities in particular emirates offering donation services, the Emirates Health Services has centres across different emirates that offer blood donation services.
Dubai: Kuwait Hospital Blood Bank
Dubai Health Authority's centre in Al Jaddaf also offers donation services.
Sharjah: Blood Transfusion and Research Centre, Dhaid Hospital Blood Bank, Khorfakkan Hospital Blood Bank, Kalba Hospital Blood Bank
Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Hospital Blood Bank
Ras Al-Khaimah: Saqr Hospital Blood Bank
Fujairah: Fujairah hospital Blood Bank, Diba Al Fujairah Hospital Blood Bank
Abu Dhabi: Residents looking to donate in Abu Dhabi can contact the Abu Dhabi Health Services to find their nearest centre.
ALSO READ:
For travellers looking to kick back and relax, Morocco is an ideal destination – boasting of beaches and traditional
If NRIs plan to return to India or stay in the country for an extended period, it could be useful for them
Does the employer have the right to demand a sum of money if a housemaid quits before the contract ends?
Those who are applying for passport renewal are eligible to do so only if it is expiring within a period of 12 months
Before accessing the service, it's best to set up your UAE Pass to complete the procedure in a few minutes
It's an easy-to-use tool that can show you the result in an instant; here's a step-by-step guide
From the intricate lanes of Dubai to the vibrant streets of Abu Dhabi, understanding the different parking zones is essential to avoid getting fined
A Dh320 fee applies, but it will be refunded if the complaint is deemed valid