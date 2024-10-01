E-Paper

UAE: Want to advertise your company on a car? How to apply for the permit in Ras Al Khaimah

The vehicle must belong to the company; advertising on vehicles owned by individuals is not permitted

by

Poojaraj Maniyeri
Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:00 AM

Are you a small business owner who wants to advertise on your company van? Or are you looking to gain more visibility through an ad display on a bus owned by your business? To place an advertising sticker on vehicles, companies registered in Ras Al Khaimah are required to obtain a permit from RAK Municipality.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The advertising company must apply for the permit via the RAK Government website. The applicant has to log in through UAE Pass. The application fees can be paid through the website, smart application, or automated payment machines in the Customer Happiness Centres. The permit will be issued in around 12 working days.

Here is a guide on the documents required, fees, and some points to note when applying for the permit.

Documents required

  • Proof of vehicle ownership - Vehicle registration card
  • Vehicle rental contract if the lessee desires to place an advertisement on the vehicle
  • Copy of trade licence
  • Visualisation of the advertisement
  • Letter of authorisation from the beneficiary to the advertising company to install the signboard

Fees

  • Front door only: Dh150 annually
  • Partial advertisement fee on light vehicle: Dh300 annually
  • Full advertisement fee on light vehicle: Dh500 annually
  • Full advertisement fee on a pickup truck: Dh800 annually
  • Partial advertisement fee on a pickup truck: Dh600 annually
  • Partial advertisement fee on a heavy vehicle (truck): Dh1200 annually
  • Full advertisement fee on a heavy vehicle (truck): Dh1500 annually
  • Partial advertisement fee on a small bus (van): Dh800 annually
  • Full advertisement fee on a small bus (van): Dh1000 annually
  • Partial advertisement fee on a big bus: Dh1000 annually
  • Full advertisement fee on a big bus: Dh1500 annually
  • Advertisement fee for a delivery motorbike: Dh100 annually

Points to note

  • The advertisement can be done on all types of registered vehicles in the emirate, such as cars, trucks, buses, and motorcycles.
  • The application must be submitted through advertising companies registered with the municipality.
  • The permit includes all types of vehicle advertising stickers, such as the company name sticker on the vehicle’s front door, or partial and full vehicle wraps.
  • The trade name on the advertising sign and the trade name on the licence must be the same.
  • The vehicle must belong to the company benefitting from the advertisement. Advertising on vehicles owned by individuals is not permitted.
  • Arabic and English may be used alongside in the advertisement. The Arabic text must be positioned at the top or right of the advertisement, and cover at least 50 per cent of the advertising space.
  • The writing must be in clear fonts, no errors, and the correct language
  • The advertisement must not conflict with the provisions of Islamic law, values, customs, traditions, public etiquette, or public order.
  • The permit is valid for one year.

Poojaraj Maniyeri

