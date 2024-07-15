UAE visa, Emirates ID fines: 14 violations with penalties up to Dh20,000

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:40 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 3:52 PM

UAE citizens and expats have a unique identification card, the Emirates ID, which is mandatory for everyone in the country. Losing it or forgetting to renew your Emirates ID can result in a hefty fine of up to Dh20,000.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), 14 violations relate to Emirates ID card services, UAE visa services. Depending on the type of violation, fines range between Dh20 per day and up to Dh20,000. Below are the 14 violations that apply to the Emirates ID, Residence and Foreign Affairs services.

6 residency and foreign affairs fine

ICP also pointed out six fines of Dh500 each for violations related to residency and foreign affairs services, which are imposed in these cases:

Company's representative submits transactions to the passport employee which do not belong to the company

Entering data not belonging to the company via the e-dirham

Expiration of the company representative’s card

Not carrying the card when submitting transactions

Violating the work system in service centres

Non-compliance with the pledge submitted by individuals to the ICP.

3 violations worth Dh5,000

The ICP also clarified that there are fines for

Misuse of the system

Obstructing the work of ICP employees or not cooperating with them.

Failure of users to pay fees needed to get the ICP service, according to the specified value

Two Emirates ID renewal fine

If residents delay registration to obtain the ID card or renewal after 30 days from its expiration date, it can result in late fines of Dh20 per day, which can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000.

The passport authority also clarified that the fine for inaccuracies in printing requests from system users is Dh100, whereas providing incorrect data (false information) by service recipients incurs a fine of Dh3,000. Additionally, issuing visas or entry permits to non-existent facilities (company which has no activity) results in a fine of Dh20,000.

Lost Emirates ID

In addition to the above rules, if you have lost your Emirates ID card or suspect it has been stolen or damaged, you must promptly request a replacement from the ICP and pay a fee.