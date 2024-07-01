E-Paper

UAE

UAE unemployment insurance scheme: How to renew ILOE policy to avoid fine

Residents are eligible for the job loss payment if they have worked and subscribed for at least 12 months to the insurance programme

by

Ajanta Paul
Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:09 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 4:33 PM

The unemployment insurance scheme, implemented by UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, was announced for all national and expat employees in the public and private sectors in January 2023.

Subscribing to the UAE's ILOE insurance scheme is mandatory by law if you are a government or private sector employee (even Freezone workers must have an ILOE subscription). Employees who fail to sign up or renew their ILOE insurance policy face a fine of Dh400.


Expats and Emiratis who proactively subscribed to the ILOE (Involuntary Loss of Employment Insurance) policy at the start of 2023 and thereafter have received renewal reminders.

You can renew your ILOE insurance before its expiry date or even immediately after. Here's a guide to help residents navigate the renewal process.

How to renew your ILOE insurance

⁕ Visit the official ILOE insurance website: https://www.iloe.ae/

⁕ For renewal, click on the red 'Subscribe/Renew Here' button.

⁕ A new web page will open. Under the 'Individual' category, select the option that applies to you. There are 3 options:

  • Private sector
  • Federal Government employee (Public sector)
  • Non-Registered in MOHRE (Free-zone workers)

⁕ Click the 'Confirm' button

⁕ You can either Sign in with OPT or through an existing account using an OTP code sent to your mobile number or registered user login credentials. If you sign in with OPT, you will be asked to provide your Emirates ID, registered mobile number, and key on the date of birth.

⁕ You will be given the option to renew your insurance policy, confirm all your details and choose the policy term.

⁕ Select the option to 'Renew' or 'Subscribe' and you will be taken to a card payment tab.

⁕ Enter card details and after successful payment, employee's ILOE insurance will be renewed for another year.

If employees encounter any errors while subscribing or renewing, ILOE customer care is just a phone call away: 600599555.

Two categories of ILOE

The insurance programme is divided into two categories.

The first category covers employees who earn a basic salary of Dh16,000 or less per month. The insurance cost for employees in this category is Dh5 per month or Dh60 annually.

The second covers those with a basic salary of Dh16,000 or more, where the insurance premium is Dh10 per month or Dh120 annually.

Claiming the policy

An employee terminated from job can claim for the insurance policy. Insured employees must submit the claim within 30 days from the date of their unemployment through approved claim channels:

  • The insurance pool’s e-portal
  • Smart application
  • ILOE call centre

Residents are eligible for the job loss payment if they have worked and subscribed for at least 12 months to the insurance programme, as long as they have not been terminated for disciplinary reasons or due to resignation.

Compensation should be paid within two weeks from the date of the claim and capped at a maximum of three months per claim.

However, ILOE insurance is not mandatory to all individuals living in the UAE. The insurance programme does not cover investors or owners of the establishments in which they work, domestic helpers, part-time employees, workers under the age of 18 and retirees who are entitled to a pension and joined a new job.

Compensation benefits

  • The monthly compensation is 60% of the average basic salary over the most recent 6 months prior to the Involuntary Loss of Employment
  • For category A: Maximum claim benefits : Dh10,000 per month
  • For category B: Maximum claim amount : Dh20,000 per month
  • Maximum compensation for any one claim: 3 consecutive months

Ajanta Paul


