UAE: Two simple ways to get Umrah visa without travel agent

Are you embarking on a pilgrimage to the holiest sites in Islam soon? If so, you might have thought of obtaining an appropriate visa by the most common method – through a travel agent.

However, sometimes packages for the pilgrimage can cost a hefty amount. Umrah packages usually start at Dh3,000, but during certain periods of time – like the first 20 days of Ramadan, costs surge by nearly 25 per cent, according to a travel agent.

So, if you wish to apply for an Umrah visa yourself, here are two ways you can do so:

1. Use the official website

You can use Saudi Arabia's official website to apply for the Umrah visa by following the below steps:

Step 1:

Head to the website, https://visa.mofa.gov.sa/, and click on the tab on the bottom left that says 'Services for visitors'.

Step 2:

You will be directed to the next page where you should be able to see a section called 'Haj and Umrah eVisa Application Form'. Under this, click on 'Apply'.

Step 3:

Click on 'Submit a new application'. You will then be directed to a new page.

Once you are on the eVisa application form, you can fill out your information and create a new account. Then you can register your application.

Step 4:

After you go through all the four steps of application, you can send your application to the embassy, which will then process your visa.

2. Use Nusuk app

For ease of access to your visa and other items, you can apply for your Umrah eVisa through the Nusuk app by following the steps below:

Step 1:

Download the Nusuk app. Create an account by filling in all your information.

Step 2:

On the home page of the app, you should be able to see a section that is titled 'Performing Umrah, Your Journey Awaits', click on the 'Apply' button below this.

Step 3:

You should be able to select the Umrah package that meets your requirements on this page.

Step 4:

Now, you will be asked to fill in the information of all those travelling for the pilgrimage. You can add nine people at most – per booking. You will also need to provide their personal details along with their health statuses and if they require a wheelchair.

Step 5:

You will now be directed to a page where you will be required to choose the dates of your pilgrimage. Select the dates from the calendar displayed on the screen.

Step 6:

Choose the time slot for performing Umrah. Each slot is three hours long and you can select only one time slot for your pilgrimage, per day.

Step 7:

Review and agree to the terms and conditions. after this you will be required to review the details you have previously filled out. Once you do this and submit the information, your application has been submitted and you will soon receive your permit!

