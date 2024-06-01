UAE travel ban cancellation: How to do it online in 5 steps

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 2:38 PM

The UAE has recently tightened visa-related regulations – from visit visa holders being urged to book their roundtrip tickets on the same airline to carrying Dh3,000 cash.

Sometimes, when a visitor or resident of the UAE finds themselves in hot water legally or has issues with immigration, they may get a travel ban issued against them. This could also happen if one has missed out on loan or credit card payments. If you think this is be a good idea to check if a travel ban has been imposed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If you do have one, here's how you can cancel your travel ban online:

1. Visit the website of the Ministry of Justice and log in using UAE Pass. You may need to register separately if you have not registered with the website previously.

2. Once you log in, look for 'Cancellation Request of Travel Ban Order'. There, you will be able to find a tab called 'Case Management'.

3. After you click on that tab, click on 'My Cases' to see the cases against you.

4. You can view the details of each case and 'request' for a cancellation on each case. You will be required to fill out a form and fill in your details at this step.

5. Finally, you may be required to make a payment on the basis of your case.

Additional information

According to the Ministry of Justice, this service could take up to five working days to process.