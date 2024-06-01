UAE travel ban cancellation: How to do it online in 5 steps

From paying off fines to cancelling visas and selling cars, here's a checklist that can help
The UAE has recently tightened visa-related regulations – from visit visa holders being urged to book their roundtrip tickets on the same airline to carrying Dh3,000 cash.
Sometimes, when a visitor or resident of the UAE finds themselves in hot water legally or has issues with immigration, they may get a travel ban issued against them. This could also happen if one has missed out on loan or credit card payments. If you think this is be a good idea to check if a travel ban has been imposed.
If you do have one, here's how you can cancel your travel ban online:
1. Visit the website of the Ministry of Justice and log in using UAE Pass. You may need to register separately if you have not registered with the website previously.
2. Once you log in, look for 'Cancellation Request of Travel Ban Order'. There, you will be able to find a tab called 'Case Management'.
3. After you click on that tab, click on 'My Cases' to see the cases against you.
4. You can view the details of each case and 'request' for a cancellation on each case. You will be required to fill out a form and fill in your details at this step.
5. Finally, you may be required to make a payment on the basis of your case.
According to the Ministry of Justice, this service could take up to five working days to process.
While filing the application, you could be required to provide documents that support your case for the cancellation of a travel ban.
A first-of-its-kind system in the UAE and the region instantly tracks all judicial enforcement decisions and cancels them after the required payment of dues.
Recently, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department adopted a new system that tracks the payment status, and once the respondent has completed the payment, it cancels the original decision. After electronic approval, this is then forwarded to the relevant authorities.
In the case of travel bans being imposed due to non-payment, respondents can download a copy of the cancellation decision through the smart app. They can then proceed with travel procedures and show the soft copy if required.
