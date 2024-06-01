UAE transit visa: How to apply for 48-hour or 96-hour permit during stopover

File photo

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 10:23 AM Last updated: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 11:14 AM

Travelling abroad requires a lot of preparation, from arranging the trip to fit your schedule and saving up for the upcoming travel, to visa application.

If you have a long-haul flight and you wish to stopover in the UAE, a transit visa is what you need.

Instead of sitting idly at the airport, a transit visa lets you explore the country, as well as enjoy it in small doses. Who knows, after this short experience, you'll decide to come back to the country and stay for much longer.

Here's how you can get a transit visa:

Requirements

To get a transit visa, you must have:

passport with a minimum validity of three months

photo against a white background

ticket booking to a third destination, other than the one you are coming from

How to apply

These days, travel scams are rampant and busy travellers are easy, susceptible targets. As a traveller, you have to remember that only the UAE-based airlines you're travelling with can arrange your transit visa before your trip.

If you are thinking of getting a transit visa to the UAE, make sure to communicate this to your airline. If you booked your trip through a travel agency, the agency can help you get the visa. You have to remember, however, that all visas are routed through the airline.

Your agency and airline agents will sort everything out for you, but it's always best to follow-up and verify with them.

Where to buy your tickets

Since only UAE-based airlines can apply for a transit visa on your behalf, make sure that you buy your plane tickets only from airlines that are based in the country.

If you wish to visit Dubai, for instance, you have to buy your tickets from either Emirates Airline or Fly Dubai. However, if you wish to visit Abu Dhabi, get your tickets from either Etihad Airways or Air Arabia.

Duration of visa

Your transit visa is valid for 48 hours or for 96 hours. However, if you've been issued a 48-hour transit visa, you cannot request to have it extended to 96 hours.

Transit visas for 48 hours are free, and valid for 48 hours from from entry into the UAE. Since the visa cannot be extended or renewed, you must leave the country within 48 hours from arrival.