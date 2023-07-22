UAE summer: No excuse to skip workouts as sports arenas become social hubs amidst hot weather

Some residents are willing to wait for over an hour just to be able to use a court for their matches with friends

Supplied photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Whoever said it's impossible to stay active and play sports in the middle of a scorching summer has never lived in the UAE. Here, residents won't have any excuse to skip workouts and training sessions — considering all the weather-proof fitness facilities across the country.

As the summer heat peaks, crowds are seen flocking to indoor sports arenas. Hundreds are usually seen taking turns at courts. Outdoor areas are still being used — but these typically get busy only after sunset.

Faheem Amr, a 31-year-old resident of Deira, said going to sports arenas every evening has become part of his daily routine during summer.

“I used to struggle to stay active during the summers, but now, I look forward to my evening workouts at open sports arenas in Dubai," he said.

Sports arenas have become hubs of social interaction, with people hailing from across the globe coming together.

“It's not just about fitness. I get to meet new people, form connections, and share our love for sports,” Amr said.

Abdul Rahman, a Sudanese national, has always looked forward to badminton games with his colleagues after work.

“We love being outdoors, either summer or winter. Rather than hitting the gym, we carry on our session with a couple of badminton and football games before driving home,” said Rahman.

“There are several fields and courts in Dubai and Sharjah. Most of them are occupied and the wait time is nearly 30 mins to 1 hour. We indulge in football games every day at MK Sports in Sharjah; there, the wait time is relatively shorter for us,” he added.

Sports arena owners agreed that exercise and sports sessions are popular during summer evenings when the temperatures are much more tolerable.

“Every day, a large number of individuals use our air-conditioned facility for public court bookings, neighbourhood games, corporate events, sports meet-ups, physical training, or professional sporting activities. Sports is a fantastic way to stay fit and have fun,” said Adel Sajan, managing director of Danube Sports World.

At this arena, padel tennis has become the number one favourite among residents. Football, badminton and cricket are also staples.

Khaleel Goltay, owner of Goltay Cricket Academy in Abu Hail, said they have been seeing an increase in the number of sports enthusiasts visiting their hub every day.

“We cater mostly to the residents of Deira and the northern neighbourhoods of the city. At times, people are ready to wait for over an hour to continue with their fitness journeys during summer. The dedication of residents is commendable,” said Goltay.

A large number of nationalities are seen at the arena, he said, with friendly matches of football and cricket happening every weekend. “As the clock hits 5pm, we see our courts buzzing. We do not have timing restrictions and we are open 24 hours. So on weekends, we have bookings until 4 or 5am," said Goltay.

