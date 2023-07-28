UAE summer: 9 tips for residents to keep hydrated

Dubai Police honour family of volunteers for always being present in community initiatives
As the UAE's summer heat intensifies, staying hydrated is more important than ever. The relentless heat and high humidity levels can quickly lead to dehydration, which can be harmful to your health. Hydration is not just about drinking water; it is also about maintaining a balance of electrolytes and fluids.
Here are 9 tips to keep you hydrated during UAE’s summer months.
Kick start your mornings by drinking a glass of water to rehydrate your body after hours of sleep. If not a fan of plain water, infuse it with slices of cucumber, mint or berries for flavour.
Keep a reusable water bottle within reach so you can easily reach for it throughout the day. Whether you're at work, running errands, or exploring outdoor attractions, having water readily available will remind you to stay hydrated throughout the day.
It's easy to forget to drink enough water during a busy day. So you can set periodic reminders on your phone or use a hydration app to prompt you to take sips regularly.
In addition to water, opt for electrolyte-rich beverages like coconut water or natural fruit juices. These drinks help replenish essential minerals lost through sweating, aiding in better hydration.
Caffeinated and sugary beverages, like coffee, tea, and sodas, can contribute to dehydration. While you can enjoy these in moderation, make sure to balance them with ample water intake.
One simple way to assess your hydration level is by observing the colour of your urine. A pale yellow colour indicates proper hydration, while dark yellow or amber signals dehydration.
Physical activity under the scorching sun can lead to rapid fluid loss. Try to drink water before, during, and after exercise to prevent dehydration and maintain performance.
Incorporate water-rich foods into your diet, such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and lettuce. In addition to hydration these also offer essential vitamins and minerals.
Minimize direct sun exposure during peak hours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to reduce the risk of dehydration. Plan outdoor activities for the cooler hours of the day or seek shade when necessary.
