UAE summer: 6 skincare tips for residents who commute daily amidst hot weather

The sun's UV rays tend to be at their strongest during the summer season ̦ so it is important to take steps to protect your skin.

by Shireen Shahnas Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 3:02 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 3:24 PM

As the summer heat peaks in the UAE, the hot weather can be harsh on your skin, especially if you spend a lot of time commuting to and from work. The combination of high temperatures, strong UV rays, and air-conditioning can lead to sun damage, dryness and other skin concerns. However, by making a few simple routine changes, you can keep your skin healthy and radiant throughout your workday.

Here are 6 tips to follow for healthy skin.

1. Use sunscreen

Sunscreen should be a non-negotiable step in your daily skincare routine. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Apply it generously on your face, neck, and any exposed areas before leaving for the office. Remember to reapply every two hours, especially if you have a window seat or plan to spend time outdoors during lunch breaks.

2. Hydrate

Hydration is the key to keeping your skin plump and radiant during the intense summer months. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to combat the dehydrating effects of air conditioning and the summer heat. Consider keeping a reusable water bottle at your desk as a reminder to stay hydrated. Additionally, you can use a hydrating facial mist to refresh your skin during midday breaks.

3. Opt for lightweight and breathable makeup

In the summer, opt for lightweight and breathable makeup products that won't clog your pores or melt off under the sun. Choose oil-free and non-comedogenic formulas for foundation, concealer, and powder. Consider skipping heavy eyeliners and mascara for a more natural look. This allows your skin to breathe and reduces the chances of makeup smudging due to perspiration.

4. Cleanse gently but thoroughly

Cleansing your skin at the end of the workday is essential to remove dirt, sweat, and pollutants accumulated throughout the day. Choose a mild cleanser that will not remove your skin's natural oils. A double-cleansing routine can be beneficial to ensure a thorough cleanse, especially if you wear makeup or sunscreen.

5. Moisturise

Moisturising is crucial to maintain your skin's moisture barrier, especially in an air-conditioned environment. Choose a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer that provides hydration without feeling heavy on your skin. Apply moisturizer after cleansing both in the morning and before bedtime to keep your skin soft and supple.

6. Exfoliate

Exfoliating your skin once or twice a week helps to remove dead skin cells, allowing your skin to absorb skincare products more effectively. Look for a gentle exfoliator that suits your skin type to avoid irritation. Avoid over-exfoliating, as it can lead to dryness and sensitivity.

Taking care of your skin while going to and coming from the office during the UAE summer is essential to maintain a healthy and radiant complexion. Remember, a consistent skincare regimen and sun protection are key to achieving office-ready skin that glows with health and confidence, even in the hottest months of the year.

