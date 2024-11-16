UAE schools: Choosing a curriculum? British, IB, American, CBSE options explained

Are you planning to enrol your child into a school and are looking at different curriculums?

The UAE has schools with curriculums from various countries, so with the vast amount of choices, it can be a nerve racking decision for parents to make. If you find yourself asking the question, 'How do I choose the right curriculum for my child in UAE?', the comparison below might help you.

Here is a comparison of British Curriculum, International Baccalaureate (IB), American Curriculum, and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) based on key criteria:

Schooling structure

British curriculum: The schooling structure here is structured as Key Stages (KS1 to KS4) for ages 5-16. Students first get the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams after which they proceed to the A-Levels for advanced studies.

International Baccalaureate: For ages 3-19, this programme is split into three parts. At the end, a Diploma Programme offers students an internationally recognised IB Diploma.

American Curriculum: This is also divided in three sections they are: Elementary (K-5), Middle (6-8), and High School (9-12). Students receive a diploma once they finish high school.

CBSE: These schools divide their grades into stages from primary to senior secondary (Grades 1-12). Focus lies on and education ends at Grade 10 and 12 board exams.

Subject curriculum

British curriculum: The British system has a broad curriculum until the GCSE's, however, once a student reaches A-Levels, they will have to choose subjects to specialise in. Students usually choose three or four subjects.

International Baccalaureate: In the IB Programme, students are given a holistic learning experience in which their trans-disciplinary education focuses around a central theme. The IB DP requires students to study six subjects, each chosen from one of six subject groups. This approach promotes a balanced and well-rounded education.

American Curriculum: This curriculum allows students to customise their learning experience on the basis of local standards. It focuses on a broad education with compulsory and elective courses.

CBSE: This curriculum provides a centralised educational system, which can prove beneficial if the student goes to India for higher education. The courses combine theoretical and practical knowledge which prepare students to take Indian standardised tests.

Assessments and exams

British curriculum: Focus usually lies on GCSEs and A Levels, and external exams. In some cases, coursework also contributes to the final grade.

International Baccalaureate: In this curriculum students have formative and summative assessments, aside from internal projects and external exams. For a diploma, students have to submit a Theory of Knowledge, complete CAS (Creativity, Activity, Service) and give in an extended essay.

American Curriculum: This curriculum uses standardised tests along with regular assessments and projects to test students. A student's GPA (Grade Point Average) plays a major role in this curriculum with grading often being continuous. CBSE: Aside from periodic assessments and practical examinations that are conducted regularly to test a student, major emphasis lies on the Grade 10 and Grade 12 exams. Global recognition British curriculum: A-Levels are highly recognised across the globe – especially in Europe and in Commonwealth countries. International Baccalaureate: IB Diploma is also very well recognised globally. The curriculum is popular for promoting an international mindset, American Curriculum: While this curriculum is most widely recognised in the US, many international universities also accept a diploma from this curriculum on the basis of the subjects and accreditation. CBSE: A CBSE certificate is most popular in India, however, this curriculum is now gaining international recognition especially in Asia and the Middle East. Many international universities recognise CBSE certificates depending on scores.