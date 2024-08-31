E-Paper

UAE: Salary delayed? How to file complaint online

For most residents in the country, receiving salary on time is not just a matter of convenience but a necessity for managing personal finances effectively

by

Elizabeth Gonzales
Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM

Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM

A huge portion of the population in the UAE relies on their salary as their primary source of income, which is why it is important that they get their wage on time. For many residents, salary is not just a regular paycheck but the cornerstone of their budget, covering essential expenses such as housing, utilities, education, and daily living costs.

For most residents in the country, salary payment delays can disrupt carefully planned budgets and may lead to financial strain, impacting their overall quality of life. Receiving salary on time is not just a matter of convenience but a necessity for managing personal finances effectively.


If you’re facing delays in receiving your salary, it’s important to let your boss know about it. However, if you’ve already brought up the issue and the problem persists, you can file a confidential complaint online to make sure that your identity is protected while addressing your concern with the relevant authorities. Here's your guide:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mohre website

You can file a complaint by going to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) website.

  • Go to Mohre website mohre.gov.ae
  • Click ‘Services’ then 'Services for Employee'
  • Click “My Salary Complaint - Private Sector Employees’
Photo: Mohre website
Photo: Mohre website
  • On the right side of the page, Click ‘Start Service’
  • You will be then directed to ‘User Verification’ page
  • Fill in your name
  • Type in your phone number and click ‘Send OTP’
  • In the ‘Verify OTP’ box, type the OTP sent to your phone number
  • In the ‘USER TYPE’ box, click ‘Employee’
Photo: Mohre website
Photo: Mohre website
  • You will then be directed to a different page where you have have three options to submit a complaint. You can choose one of the following:
  1. Type your Labour Card number
  2. Type your Passport number. In the nationality tab, click the dropdown menu and choose your nationality
  3. You can fill in your name, Gender, Nationality, and date of birth
Photo: Mohre website
Photo: Mohre website
  • Click ‘Search’
  • Once you’re registered in the database, you will then see your information.

Once you’ve filled out the application and provided the required information, you will then receive a text message or email with the OTP to verify your identity.

Mohre app

You can also file a complaint using the Mohre mobile app.

  • Sign in with your UAE Pass
  • In the dashboard, tap ’ Services’
  • Tap ‘Employees’
  • Choose ‘My Salary’
  • Tap ‘Reporting delay of salary payment’

Eligibility

To use this service, you must be a private sector employee in the UAE. Likewise, you need to be listed in the database of Mohre. Additionally, it is imperative that you do not have any pending complaints or ongoing disputes currently in court.

Your complaint will be reviewed by the designated officer, who will determine the appropriate course of action. If your complaint is validated, it will be forwarded to the Labor Inspection Department which will conduct an on-site inspection of your workplace to confirm the validity of your claim.

Fee

This service is free of charge. So if you're facing salary delays and your company hasn't addressed the issue yet, you can file a complaint online without worrying about paying for service fees.

Process time

It will take 14 working days for you to have a result about your complaint. You will be notified when the request has been processed, and you can track the status of your applications by visiting the Mohre website or checking your Mohre app. You can also track the status of your application through the Ministry's WhatsApp Service at 600590000 or call the Labour Claims and Advisory Centre at 80084.

The result of your complaint will be communicated to you through text messages, so make sure to put your correct or updated phone number.

ALSO READ:

Elizabeth Gonzales

