UAE: Residents warned against abandoning pets; awareness drive launched to manage stray dogs in Abu Dhabi

Local authorities have launched an awareness campaign about safe practices amidst the increasing number of stray dogs in Abu Dhabi.
Launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the initiative also aims to promote responsible pet ownership in the emirate. It seeks to protect public health and safety, while ensuring the highest standards of care for the stray animal population in the emirate.
The campaign, which is being carried out through the department’s social media platforms, is addressing the negative consequences of pet abandonment, which eventually adds to the stray dog problem in residential neighbourhoods.
Through the initiative, the authority explains simple and effective ways to handle stray or lost dogs; prevent property damage; and ensure public health and safety.
It also emphasises the application of humane principles in managing these dogs.
The DMT highlighted that owners of farms and ranches, and all other individuals play a key role in safeguarding the community.
Pet owners are urged to keep their dogs within their premises and ensure that no food waste is left around the area to avoid attracting a congregation of animals.
Additionally, sterilising dogs is encouraged as an effective measure to help manage the increasing number of stray dogs.
Starting 2024, the municipalities affiliated with the DMT will undertake the responsibility of managing the increasing number of stray and lost animals. The services will include the reservation and sterilisation of stray animals, providing guidance on handling them, and conducting educational and awareness campaigns for the community.
