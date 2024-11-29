UAE: Residents can report smuggling, submit crime tip-offs; here's how

As the authorities work to keep the country safe, they recognise the community as a vital part of security efforts. Authorities in different emirates have launched platforms where individuals can submit any suspicious activity they noticed.

Here is a guide on different platforms in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi that help members of the community report malpractices and crime-related information to the authorities.

Dubai

In the emirate, members of the community can report information about a possible crime or any threat to security through the Dubai Police's 'Police Eye.'

The Police Eye service is available on the authority's website, app, police stations, and even petrol stations. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential. Here's how you can use the service online:

Select the type of report you wish to make – traffic report, general report, child and women protection, human trafficking

Depending on the type of report, you may have to provide personal details such as mobile number, residential address and email address, your relation with the victim (in case of women and child protection), and the type of assistance requested

Then, fill in the details of the report. Here is the section where you can describe the situation and any information you want to provide.

If there are any attachments, you can submit them in the form.

Next, you will have to select a captcha image, and then submit the form.

The service is free, and can take up to 5 working days. It is not required that the informant is at the location of the possible crime.

Individuals can also report instances of corruption or malpractices related to customs through a Dubai Customs service – Rafed. You can inform the authority through their website, email, sms or phone.

The identity of the person submitting the information will be kept confidential. Submissions can include:

Trade agency violations

Violations related to trademark and copy rights

Any information related to safety and security.

On the Dubai Customs website, click on the menu on the top-left (represented by a stacked lines symbol). Navigate to e-services for individual, and click on customs clearance, under which you can select submit Rafed information.

Once you click start service, you will be redirected to an external, Dubai Trade, website. You will need to provide mobile number, subject of the submission, a description, and attachments, if informant has any.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Police has launched a service, Aman, that allows vigilant individuals to help detect and reduce crime on a wide variety of fronts. The channel is available 24/7, and keeps the identity of the informant confidential.

To access Aman, click on the menu on the top-left of the Abu Dhabi Police website. You can also contact them at 8002626. You can report information through 6 categories:

Scam and fraud

Blackmail

Mendicity

Online crimes

Drugs

Security case

To submit the information, fill out the fields in the form on the Abu Dhabi Police website: Category, case title, case details, your name, mobile number, and email. For an emergency, it is essential to contact 999.

Sharjah

In Sharjah, the Najeed service allows individuals to report suspicious security phenomenon "without taking any responsibility and filing the report as anonymous", according to the Sharjah Police website.

In Sharjah, the Najeed service allows individuals to report suspicious security phenomenon "without taking any responsibility and filing the report as anonymous", according to the Sharjah Police website.

The service can be accessed through the website, and the mobile app, by clicking on services at the top, and then selecting policing services, under which you can find Najeed. You can also contact them at 800151. Fill in your name, number, email address, case subject, and case details, click on the captcha, and submit. In addition to this, there is also a Guard service under policing services. This allows individuals to report a particular crime that occurred at a particular location. The informant can chose not to be contacted or not. Once you pick the location from the map, you must select the crime type. These include: Drugs, suspicious vehicle, disturbance of motorcycle, illegal financial transactions, bribery, gambling, begging, massage cards, disturbance of vehicle, commercial fraud, alcohol, electronic crimes. You can then fill in any details of the crime, and attachments if any, verify the captcha, and submit. Ras Al Khaimah Through the Aawin service, available on the RAK digital government website, cases of customs evasion and contraband smuggling can be reported to Ras Al Khaimah Customs. All reports and information will be confidential, and the informant can choose not to include their personal data. After logging in with UAE Pass, the applicant can fill in the details of the case or incident observed, attach supporting documents (if any), and submit the form. The informant will then receive an SMS and/or email to with reference number of the filed report. The informant may also receive a reward, depending on the report, and will be contacted by Ras Al Khaimah Customs in this case.