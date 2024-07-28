UAE: Rent a car from Dh65 per day in Dubai; here's how

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

While Dubai's public transportation is convenient and efficient, most tourists still choose driving around the city in a rented car. Renting a car affords tourists more freedom to explore the city without the hassle of long-distance public commute.

Meanwhile, Dubai residents, especially those who just moved to the emirate, may find renting a car more convenient because they only need to pay for the duration they need to use the car, without the burden of long-term financial commitments.

If you want to explore the city hassle-free without the financial commitment of buying a vehicle, here's your guide:

Requirements

Dubai expats only need to present their valid Dubai driving licence to rent a car. Rental car companies in the emirate also require residents to present their Emirates ID, and a copy of their passports.

Tourists who want to rent a car in the emirate need to present their original passport, visit visa details, and their original driving license from their home country, as long as the licence was issued by countries recognised by the emirate. However, they need to present an international driving permit if their license is not from one of the countries recognised by Dubai.

Ways to rent a car

There are different ways in which tourists and residents can rent a car in Dubai. If you're looking for short-term car rentals, the smart rental service by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), lets you rent a car per minute, daily, weekly, or monthly. It also doesn't require a deposit payment, making it easier for you to rent a car.

Smart rental apps

RTA has partnered with ekar and Udrive apps for this initiative. Here's how you can rent a car through the ekar app:

Register using your email or phone number.

Type in the Personal Identification Number (PIN) sent to you to activate your account.

Tap 'Scheduled Delivery' if you wish to have the car delivered to your location.

Tap 'Instant Booking - Anytime, Anywhere' to locate the car parked in RTA parking lots.

You will then receive your invoice on your registered phone number or email.

Pay by uploading your credit card details.

Open the car door by tapping the unlock option on the app.

Enter the PIN in the device fitted in the vehicle to switch the engine on.

Meanwhile, here's how you can rent a car through Udrive app:

Register using your email or phone number to the Udrive app.

On the app's homepage, you can choose a car on the map. The map shows various cars in various locations, so you can decide depending on your preference and budget.

Tap “Reserve Now" to reserve the car for 15 minutes.

Pay by uploading your credit card details.

Accept the Terms & Conditions.

Tap 'Slide to unlock' so you can unlock the vehicle.

You will find the keys inside the car but it won't start unless you tap 'Drive Now'.

There are also other smart rental services besides the partner apps of RTA. For instance, you can rent from Yango Drive app by taking the following steps:

Register using your phone number.

Type in the Personal Identification Number (PIN) sent to you to activate your account.

Once you're on the dashboard, click 'Rent a Car'.

Fill in your location.

Put in the dates in which you wish to rent and return the car.

Tap 'Search'.

Click 'Choose' once you've chosen a car that fits your needs.

Tap 'Book Now'

Tap 'Tourists or Emirates Resident?' and choose accordingly.

You have the option to pickup the car or have it delivered to your location.

Pay by uploading your credit card details.

Similarly, you can also rent a car from Careem. The smart rental app also offers long-term car rental services without a deposit payment. You simply need to:

Log in or Register to the app.

Tap 'Car rental'.

Tap 'Long Term'.

Choose the 'Handover' option.

Tap 'Select Start Date'.

Choose which car you want to rent.

Tap 'Continue to booking'.

Fill in your delivery address.

Tap 'Book Car'.

Settle the fees using your debit card or credit card.

You will then receive an invoice via your email or registered phone number.

Car rental companies

Dubai residents and tourists can also rent a car by visiting car rental firms. There are so many car rental options in Dubai, and Speedy Drive is one such car rental company. With over 50 locations across the emirate, renting a car from the firm is easy:

Go to the location of your choice.

Present your Passport and visa details.

Present your original driving licence or your international driving permit.

Pay the fees.

You can also speak to their live chat agents by visiting their website. The website doesn't allow you to book a car, so the live chat agents will discuss the terms of the car rental with you over chat, email, or phone call. You can either pick up the car from the location of your choice or have it delivered to your location for Dh50.

Likewise, you can also rent from Hertz, an international car rental chain that offers a 24-hour customer service and has 12 locations in the emirate. Here's how you can rent a car from the firm:

Go to Hertz website.

Fill in the pickup location.

Click either 'Pickup from Depot' or 'Deliver to Me'

Click 'Find a Vehicle'

You will then be directed to a dashboard with car options.

Choose the car you wish to rent.

Pay the accordingly.

You can also rent from Avis. The car leasing firm has kiosks at Terminals 1, 2, and 3 of Dubai International Airport (DXB), making renting a car even more convenient especially for tourists. Here's how you can rent a car from the car rental firm:

Go to Avis website.

Fill in the information such as the location and date.

Choose the car you wish to rent.

Pay the fees.