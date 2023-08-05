UAE rain alert: Sharjah announces temporary closure of all public parks

Emergency teams are on stand by, ready to respond to any untoward incident that may be caused by the weather conditions

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 6:13 PM

With rain and strong winds lashing different parts of the country, the authorities have rolled out measures to ensure public safety.

The Sharjah Municipality on Saturday announced the temporary closure of all public parks amidst the unstable weather.

These parks are expected to reopen once the rainy days are over.

The civic body also urged engineering contractors and consultants to take the necessary precautions and make sure workers are safe at construction sites.

Motorists who are driving out should strictly follow traffic regulations, including keeping a safe distance and slowing down, the authorities said.

Emergency teams are on stand by, ready to respond to any incident that may be caused by the weather conditions. For emergencies, residents are urged to dial 993.

