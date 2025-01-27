UAE: Planning to import plants? How to obtain permits for agricultural shipments

Do you own a plant nursery in the UAE and want to import seeds or saplings to diversify your produce or expand your business?
To do so, one must obtain authorisation from the country's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE). Agricultural consignments from abroad may include seeds, tubers, seedlings, plants, palm seedlings, and honeybees.
Upon arrival, the shipments will undergo inspections and will only be released after ensuring they comply with all import requirements.
Here's how you can get the importing permit:
Documents
For importing seeds, tubers, you will need:
- A letter of authorisation from the producing or exporting company to your establishment stating that it does not object to the registering and trading of the seeds and tubers in UAE
- A technical certificate issued by the producing company and certified by the competent authority in the country of origin to prove that the seeds and tubers are not genetically modified
- A certificate by the competent authority in the country of origin to prove that the producing company is licensed to produce seeds and tubers
- A technical sheet issued by the producing company to include the following information: Name and address of the company, the scientific name of the item (Genus, species and varieties), its origin, group (hybrid or plain), resistance to pests and purity percentages
In case the establishment wants to import organic seeds and tubers, a valid certificate is required either from the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology or a certification body that applies European, American, Japanese, Saudi, Tunisian, Indian, New Zealand, Australian or Canadian organic agricultural production standards.
For releasing the batch:
For all shipments (seedlings, plants, palm seedlings, seeds & tubers, bees):
- Certificate of origin
- Phytosanitary certificate issued by the competent authority in the country of export
- Copy of the customs declaration, the bill of lading, or the delivery order
- Invoice or product list
For seed shipments (in addition to the above documents, importers must attach):
A germination and purity testing certificate designed and approved in accordance with the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) system, or a certificate issued by a government laboratory in the country of origin, or by a laboratory accredited by the competent authority in the country of origin.
Steps, fees, service time
- Apply for the service via MOCCAE website or GeoEnvAe app available on Apple and Android app stores
- Pay the fees
For releasing the batch after inspecting it upon arrival, importers will have to apply online and pay the fees. Upon completing all required inspections, a release permit will be issued electronically. It is possible that visual or laboratory tests may be required in some cases.
- Dh100: For permission to import consignments of seeds, tubers, plants, palm seedlings, outdoor saplings, and honey bees
- Dh200: For requesting an analysis of a water, soil or plant sample
- Dh500: For release of the consignment of seeds, tubers, plants, palm seedlings, outdoor saplings, and honey bees
The service takes around five working days to complete and such permits are valid for six months.
General requirements
- The importer should have a valid agricultural activity licence. Click here to know how to get one
- Importing permits must be obtained before consignments are shipped from the country of export
- Any imported items that are not mentioned in the permit will be rejected
- The items that are requested for importing should be listed on MOCCAE's electronic services system
Special requirements
Seeds and tubers
- The establishment must have an agricultural activity licence that includes permission to import and export seeds
- Importing packages should be made of stainless steel, aluminium-lined paper bags, or plastic and burlap containers, ensuring that the seeds remain vibrant without damage
- Packages should have labels indicating all the required information, written in a clear, non-erasable, non-crossed-out, or non-scratched handwriting, in both Arabic and English, or one of them, as follows: name of crop and name of variety, date of seed production and shelf life, operational number, percentage of purity and germination rate, name of the producing company and origin, chemical treatments performed on seeds before packing, the net weight of seeds or the number of seeds inside the bag
Seedlings and Plants
- The establishment must have an agricultural activity licence that includes permission to import and export plants and seedlings
- The natural soil associated with seedlings, plants will not be allowed to enter
- When importing agricultural consignments in packaging of plant origin, it is required to include a statement in the phytosanitary certificate indicating that the packaging has been treated, specifying the type of treatment
- When importing (tomatoes, eggplants , potatoes, peppers and beans) from countries infected with Tuta absoluta, it is required to include a statement in the phytosanitary certificate confirming that the consignment is free from all stages of the pest
- When importing plant hosts (chrysanthemums, carnations, bananas, tobacco, rice, and geraniums) from countries affected by the fall armyworm pest, it is required to include a statement in the phytosanitary certificate confirming that the shipment is free from the fall armyworm pest
- The import of plants or any part thereof, as well as offshoots, is prohibited from any country where Bayoud disease, lethal yellowing disease, or infestation by the red palm weevil has been reported or is being reported
- It is allowed to import tissue-cultured palm seedlings with an average stem diameter not exceeding 5 cm
Honeybees
- The establishment must have an agricultural activity licence that includes the activity of importing and exporting bees
- Shipments of bees showing symptoms of the following diseases and pests will not be allowed to enter: Varroa mite, Acarapis (tracheal mite), Nosema disease, viral paralysis disease, bee louse, amoebiasis, American foulbrood, European foulbrood, chalkbrood disease, and sacbrood disease
- It is prohibited to import Asian bees, giant bees, African bee breed
- It is prohibited to import bees from countries that are affected by the following pests: small hive beetle (Aethina tumida)/ tropilaelaps spp
