UAE: Need to renew your Indian passport? How to apply

Recognising the signs of office burnout is the first step towards reclaiming a sense of balance and well-being
The United Arab Emirates is rightfully called a 'melting pot of cultures' by those residing here. The nation has a significant number of expatriates that reside in the country.
According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community is the largest in the country – making up 30 per cent of the population. The number of resident Indian Nationals is estimated to be 3.5 million in 2021 as per UAE records.
A question that possibly crosses several minds is 'how do I renew my Indian passport?'. Khaleej Times has put together a list of all you need to know, which you can find below:
In case of emergency, an applicant can visit the Consulate and pay an additional fee under the 'Tatkal scheme' to issue their passport on same day.
ALSO READ:
Recognising the signs of office burnout is the first step towards reclaiming a sense of balance and well-being
Here's a guide to reserving a campsite and the rules that campers must follow
The goal is not just to teach them to read but to instil in them a love for reading that will accompany them into adulthood
From ancient memory palaces to modern spaced repetition techniques, the toolkit for memory enhancement is diverse and adaptable
Corner walls, often overlooked, can be transformed into captivating focal points with the right decorating techniques
Kiani's 14-peak quest is a captivating journey that continues to attract the imagination of people worldwide
The multimedia engaged in the book includes lessons on the Quranic recitation, Hadith, Arabic poetry, and calligraphy
Companies like the celebrity-endorsed Prenuvo claim they can revolutionise preventive health care — experts warn this might not be the right approach