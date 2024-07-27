UAE: Multiple-entry visa for truck drivers explained; fees, requirements

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Are you a truck driver who needs to make frequent trips to and from the UAE? Does work require you to enter the country multiple times?

Truck drivers can obtain a multiple-entry visa to visit the UAE for a period of 30 days, 60 days, or 90 days, according to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website.

Here is a guide on the steps to apply, documents required, and fees to apply for a multiple-entry visa for truck drivers.

Steps to apply

The application for the multiple-entry visa can be completed through the website, mobile application, customer happiness centre or typing centre.

Website/mobile

Open the ICP website or app Click on 'public services' and then go to the 'truck drivers' section Sign in with your account, or through UAE pass Click on the visa as per the duration, and click on start service Fill in the application, and pay the required fees.

Service centres

Visit the nearest customer happiness centre, or accredited typing centre. Submit the application and documents to the employee. Pay the fees.