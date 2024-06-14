UAE: Loud neighbours or construction disturbing you? Here's how to file a noise complaint

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 3:36 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 10:58 PM

When you've had a tiring, long day at work, it is incredibly frustrating to go home to disruptive noise from neighbours or nearby properties under construction.

It's a good thing you don't have to deal with this on your own. You can file a report to ensure that it doesn't happen again and disrupt your routine.

Here's how you can file a noise complaint in the following emirates:

Dubai

You can report loud construction noise in Dubai between 8pm and 6am on weekdays, and 8pm to 7am on weekends. Here's how:

Download the ‘Dubai Municipality’ app on your phone

Tap ‘Services’.

Scroll down to ‘Building and Construction’

Select ‘Report Construction Noise’

Upload a video or picture of the site and add a short description mentioning details of the noise

Tap on 'Choose Location' and select your location on the map. You can also manually enter your address

Tap on ‘Proceed’.

The period for resolving this complaint is one working day, as per the app.

Reporting construction noise in residential areas is easy through this service. However, this service is not available if you live in a private compound or gated community. To register a complaint, you will have to get in touch with your neighbourhood developer.

Construction noises aren't the only noises you can report in Dubai. Any noise, be it from your neighbour's barking dog or loud music, that exceeds 55 decibels especially during the weekdays can be reported. Any noise that is louder than normal conversation, music playing in the background, or the hum of an air conditioner exceeds the 55-decibel limit set by the municipality.

You can register a complaint through Dubai's email at info@dm.gov.ae. You can also call the municipality's toll-free number: 800900 as well as Dubai Police on their non-emergency number: 901.

Abu Dhabi

If you live in Abu Dhabi, you may file any complaint, including noise, by visiting the website tamm.abudhabi.

Once you're on the home page, scroll down until you see the Emergency Numbers tab at the bottom of the page.

Click 'Support'

Click 'File a Complaint'

Write the details of the complaint in the 'Describe Your Case' box

Fill in the location in 'Where did it happen?' tab

Attach any supporting images and documents

Choose your preferred response channel. You will receive a push notification update for your complaint via email or SMS, depending on which you use

Click submit

You may also opt to register your complaint via TAMM's toll number: 800555. You can also file a complaint through the website's chatbot by clicking the TAMM chatbot icon.

Sharjah

Residents in Sharjah can register a complaint by going to portal.shjmun.gov.ae.

On the home page, click 'Complaints and Suggestions'

Fill out the form with your information

Click 'Request Type'

Choose 'Complaint'

Describe the details of the complaint in the 'Message' box

Insert the number shown in the figure attached

Click 'Attachment' and upload your supporting documents

You will then receive a notification via SMS or email to note that your complaint has been received. To follow-up, you may also call: 06-5623333.