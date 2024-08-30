UAE: Lost your birth certificate? How to issue new document

This 24/7 service can also help drivers change a flat tyre, recharge batteries, and even get some fuel for an empty tank
Ever been under the stress of frantically searching for your birth certificate right before an important legal process? Many residents could find themselves in this situation, especially those who were born before the digital era took off.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention offers a simple service for nationals as well as expats to issue a replacement for their lost birth certificate in the UAE. This can be accessed through the ministry's website as well as mobile application.
In 2023, the authority announced the launch of a digital service for all residents, to apply for a new birth certificate online itself without any hassle, with documents being issued within one working day.
From requirements to fees, here is how residents can issue a replacement for their birth certificate.
To apply for a replacement for the lost certificate, applicants need to make sure that the following conditions are met:
The following documents are required to submit an application:
It costs Dh65 to issue a replacement certificate in each Arabic and English.
