UAE labour law: 6 salary payment options and how wages can be paid

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:27 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:49 PM

The UAE labour market attracts thousands of expats annually, who relocate to the Emirates for high standard of living, better career opportunities and enjoy the benefits of tax-free income. The influx contributes to the country's diverse workforce that drives the economy and makes the UAE a hub for international talent and innovation.

To foster a flexible and fair working environment, the UAE's Regulation of Labour Relations Law allows employers and employees to mutually agree on various forms of salary payment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This regulation ensures the protection of both parties' rights while accommodating diverse work patterns. These work patterns depend on the nature of the contract signed between the employer and the employee, and as long as it's legally recognised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Here are the six recognised wage payment forms in the UAE labour market:

Monthly wage: The monthly payment workers receive wages as according to their employment contract, which includes their basic salary, bonuses, and allowances.

Weekly wage: The payment workers receive for their weekly work, ensuring them a quick cash flow and more flexible wage management for the company

Daily wage: The amount a company pays workers for one day's work, typically used for temporary or seasonal jobs

Hourly wages: Calculated based on the number of hours worked, with the hourly rate determined by experience, skills, and job nature

Commission-based wage: A payment system common in sales and certain service industries, where a worker's income is based on a percentage of the value of goods or services sold

Piece-rate wage: Worker's payment determined by the amount of work completed or units produced

When should employers pay salaries?

The employee's wages are due on the first day of the month following the end of the period specified in the employment contract. If no period is specified, the employee must be paid at least once a month.

The employer is in default of paying the wage if he does not pay it within the first 15 days after the due date, unless a shorter period has been agreed in the employment contract.

How salaries should be paid